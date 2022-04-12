Judge grants bail to D.C. men charged with impersonating federal agents

WASHINGTON — A judge in Washington, D.C., plans to allow two men charged with posing as federal agents to be released on bail, despite prosecutors arguing they could pose a "risk to national security."

Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey said Tuesday the case doesn’t meet any of the standards for denying bail.

He said that pretending to be a federal officer is not a violent crime, and noted that while prosecutors said one of the defendants was a flight risk because of his ties to Pakistan, there’s “no reliable evidence of any foreign involvement in this case.”

Harvey ordered Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, released to the custody of relatives in the area. He stayed the order until Wednesday morning to give prosecutors time to appeal.

The two DC residents were arrested last week for allegedly impersonating Homeland Security officials and "lavishing gifts" on Secret Service agents assigned to the White House, including a free apartment.

Prosecutors had asked that the two men remain jailed pending trial, noting they had amassed a cache of firearms, ammunition, body armor, tactical gear and surveillance equipment, and that the Secret Service agents they'd ingratiated themselves to worked in the White House, at Vice President Kamala Harris' residence and on first lady Jill Biden's detail.

They "engaged in conduct that represented a serious threat to the community, compromised the operations of a federal law enforcement agency, and created a potential risk to national security,” prosecutors said in court filings.

Haider Ali appeared virtually before Judge Michael Harvey on April 8, 2022. (Bill Hennessy)

At a detention hearing Monday, Taherzadeh's lawyer Michelle Peterson countered that the government had “jumped to the wildest conspiracy theories imaginable.”

In court filings, Taherzadeh’s attorneys suggested his claims of being a federal agent were “an embarrassing misrepresentation that got out of control,” and not some nefarious plot.

Ali's lawyer, Gregory Smith, told the judge that prosecutors “have been making a mountain out of a molehill” and that his client, a married father of four young kids, is no threat to anyone.

Story continues

Taherzadeh and Ali have not entered a plea of guilty or not guilty.

Arian Taherzadeh appeared virtually before Judge Michael Harvey on April 8, 2022. (Bill Hennessy)

Prosecutors said the two men had tried covering their tracks — including turning off GPS monitoring on their phones and deleting social media posts — after they found out their interactions with the Secret Service were being investigated.

Prosecutors Joshua Rothstein said the pair appear to have been inadvertently alerted to the investigation by the Secret Service on April 4. That's the day the Secret Service placed four agents involved with Taherzadeh and Ali on leave and started a review of their conduct.

As part of that review, an investigator reached out to Taherzadeh via a business email and asked to speak with him, Rothstein said. The investigator didn’t provide any details of the review, but Taherzadeh then realized he and Ali were under investigation, Rothstein added.

Prosecutors then moved to obtain a warrant, and the FBI made their arrests on April 6. The two men were meeting with an unidentified lawyer at a DC-area restaurant when they were arrested, Rothstein said.