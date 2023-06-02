Judge grants bond for 3 accused of money laundering tied to attacks on public safety training center

A judge granted bond for three people arrested during a raid. The group Stop Cop City says the trio is known for bailing out protesters.

They are accused of funding violent attacks at Atlanta’s future Public Safety Training Center.

The judge said Friday he didn’t think the allegations were serious enough for the three to remain in jail before their trial begins.

The state said they plan to prove how this organization was funneling money to what law enforcement describes as an extremist organization.

Marlon Kautz, Adele McClean and Savannah Patterson were arrested Wednesday, charged with money laundering and charity crimes on allegations they mislead donors by using money collected for the network for strong communities.

