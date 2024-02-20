Judge grants bond for man accused of raping grandmother in Bahamas

A man accused of raping a grandmother with Alzheimer’s disease in the Bahamas was given bond by a judge.

PREVIOUS: Only on 9: Local federal agent helps woman, 80, who was raped in the Bahamas

As reported last week, the 80-year-old woman got separated from her daughter while at the Warwick Hotel last month. After she was missing for about 40 minutes, a Homeland Security agent from Charlotte found her and helped arrest the suspect accused of assaulting her.

According to Eyewitness News in Nassau, 61-year-old Godron Wilkie was granted a $30,000 bond. His attorney asked for bond on medical grounds.

Channel 9 is working to learn if there are any conditions to his bond, including whether he’s able to leave the country and if he’s now out of jail.

