Judge grants DA's request for second competency evaluation for suspected King Soopers shooter

Oct. 15—A Boulder judge has granted the prosecution's request for a second evaluation after an initial evaluation found the suspect in the King Soopers shooting incompetent to stand trial.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, 10 counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine, and 47 crime of violence sentence enhancers.

But following an evaluation, two doctors deemed Alissa not mentally competent enough to stand trial and that his "superficial responses" to hypothetical legal situations indicated a "passive approach to his defense" and "potential overreliance on his attorneys."

But the Boulder District Attorney's Office filed a motion on Oct. 5 asking for another evaluation, noting that they felt Alissa's responses indicated he was competent enough for the case to proceed.

While defense attorneys objected to a second evaluation, Boulder Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke on Wednesday issued an order granting the request, and asked the two sides to come up with four potential evaluators for her to choose from.

Bakke canceled Alissa's scheduled review and preliminary hearings until a report from the second evaluation can be completed.

If a judge were to review the doctors' findings and conclude that Alissa was in fact not competent to stand trial, the case would be placed on hold until Alissa could be restored to competency.

He will remain in custody during the evaluation and any future restoration efforts.

In a statement, the family of one of the shooting victims, 25-year-old Rikki Olds, said they have "lost faith in the judicial process" due to all the delays.

"In our eyes, the defendant was competent to purchase guns and ammunition, drive himself to Boulder, open fire on a store full of people and then surrender to law enforcement," the statement read. "Why now is he incompetent to stand trial and face the consequences for his actions?"

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa at 2:40 p.m. March 22 for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and was inside the store.

Eric Talley, a 51-year-old Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Alissa fired at other responding officers. One of the responding officers shot Alissa in the leg.

Alissa later surrendered to police. Police found an assault rifle, a handgun and tactical body armor at the scene.

In addition to Talley and Olds, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.