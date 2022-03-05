Judge grants delay in Meehan murder trial

Mar. 4—A federal judge has granted a delay in the trial of the Terre Haute man accused of killing a city police detective and FBI task force officer in July 2021.

A new trial date for Shane Meehan, 45, will be discussed April 25 in a pretrial status conference between defense attorneys and the government.

Meehan, 45, had been schedule for trial March 28 in the shooting death of veteran police officer Greg Ferency.

U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon ordered the conference in Indianapolis to address scheduling and case management, including pretrial hearings, deadlines and a trial setting.

In his order signed Thursday, Hanlon said the delay will allow both the defense and government to "prepare for and receive a fair trial, and attempt [to reach] an agreed resolution of the case."

A defense motion filed Feb. 25 in the federal homicide case cited a large volume of evidence recently shared by the government, and more evidence expected to come. The volume is such that it will leave them without adequate time to review and prepare, defense attorneys say.

Meehan potentially faces the death penalty. However, a request for the death penalty has not been presented to the Capital Case Review Committee, which is a prerequisite for authorization of the federal death penalty.

A preliminary plea of not guilty has been entered for Meehan, who was indicted in January by a federal grand jury. He is charged with the murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and use of a firearm during a crime of violence causing death.

The murder and firearms charges are punishable by death or life imprisonment.

The charges stem from the July 7, 2021, shooting death of Ferency at the FBI office in Terre Haute.

The government alleges Meehan drove his pickup truck to the gate of the building, got out of his truck and threw a Molotov cocktail at the office building. Ferency then walked outside and was confronted by Meehan, who shot Ferency.

Meehan was arrested the day of the shooting and has been in federal custody since.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.