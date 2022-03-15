Judge grants DOJ request to intervene in Methodist kickbacks lawsuit

Corinne S Kennedy, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·4 min read
Methodist University Hospital at 1265 Union Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee.
Methodist University Hospital at 1265 Union Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee.

A judge has granted the U.S. Department of Justice's request to intervene in a lawsuit accusing Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare of perpetrating a kickback scheme and committing Medicare and Medicaid fraud.

The ruling handed down Friday in the U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee allows the DOJ to jointly prosecute the ongoing lawsuit against Methodist.

However, the court said the intervention would only apply to current defendants, rebuffing the DOJ's desire to bring West Cancer Clinic back into the suit. The organization was dismissed from the suit in 2021 after reaching a settlement with the original plaintiffs.

"The Court does not find good cause to reinsert West at this stage of the case — to do so would not only prejudice West, but would cause undue delay in the proceedings," according to the memorandum issued Friday.

The federal government does not intend to assert claims against two individuals currently listed as defendants — the Methodist system's former CEO Gary Shorb and former CFO Chris McLean.

TIMELINE: Methodist, West Clinic lawsuit describes how alleged kickback arrangement began, evolved

Tabrina Davis, vice president for marking and communication for Methodist, said the network was disappointed with the court's decision but "we remain confident that MLH’s affiliation with West Clinic was proper and reflected customary and legal business arrangements."

"It is not in dispute that this relationship provided much-needed cancer care to our community and delivered the highest possible level of services to patients," she said in an email. "The government’s belated decision to join the lawsuit two years after it declined to do so has changed nothing about the case: the allegations of the suit are without merit, and we will continue to vigorously defend against them as the legal process unfolds."

Judge William L. Campbell Jr. said in the memorandum the request to intervene was being granted for several reasons, including claims the government was presented with new evidence.

"The United States unquestionably points to new evidence obtained as a result of West’s cooperation pursuant to its settlement agreement," according to Campbell. "Specifically, the Government states that West representatives admitted in post-settlement interviews that West did not provide inpatient management services that Methodist paid for under the services agreements."

Methodist and West disputed the veracity of those allegations in a complaint. Attorneys for West and Methodist last year also argued against the motion to intervene saying the government did not give evidence that "the magnitude of the alleged fraud has been expanded."

"The Court is unpersuaded that good cause requires new evidence as to the magnitude of fraud," Campbell wrote. "New evidence can bring value to a case in myriad ways. Maybe the alleged fraud becomes so large it is impossible to ignore. Maybe the scope of the alleged fraud remains the same but the evidence proving the claims becomes stronger. Either of these developments (can) affect the assessment of a case."

West Cancer Center&#39;s Midtown Memphis location on Union Avenue.
West Cancer Center's Midtown Memphis location on Union Avenue.

The court also dismissed claims Methodist would suffer any prejudice due to additional delays in the case and having to respond to additional filings.

Davis said the lawsuit "amounts to after-the-fact second-guessing of the level of payments MLH made to West Clinic for the valuable health care services physicians provided to patients."

Davis said the Methodist system remained proud of the work it achieved in furthering the diagnosis and treatment of cancer through its partnership with West.

How we got here

The original lawsuit filed in 2017 alleges Methodist and West Clinic knowingly defrauded federal and state healthcare programs and claimed damages to Medicare and Medicaid programs exceeded $800 million.

It also claimed Methodist paid West doctors more than $400 million over a period of six years as part of a kickback arrangement where West doctors encouraged patients to seek care at Methodist and then the entities split profits from prescription drugs.

The suit was filed by former Methodist University Hospital President Jeff Liebman and David Stern, former executive dean and vice-chancellor at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and a Methodist board member.

The case was originally filed under seal to allow the government time to investigate but was unsealed in 2019. At that time, the U.S. Attorney's Office said it was not intervening in the suit then but would continue investigating. The case is a qui tam case, a legal construct allowing a private person to prosecute a lawsuit for the government, even if the government declines to intervene.

April 02, 2020 - MEMPHIS, TN: A worker crosses Union Avenue using the Methodist University Hospital crosswalk. Photo by Brandon Dill for MLK50 Memphis: Justice Through Journalism
April 02, 2020 - MEMPHIS, TN: A worker crosses Union Avenue using the Methodist University Hospital crosswalk. Photo by Brandon Dill for MLK50 Memphis: Justice Through Journalism

The DOJ filed its motion to intervene in October. The department said then it would seek to recover damages for false claims submitted to Medicare and Medicaid.

The justice department said in the motion it intends to allege Methodist paid West "as part of a multi-agreement transaction" to make the centers' outpatient treatment facilities part of Methodist, let the clinic's employees provide services at Methodist and "induce West to refer its patients to Methodist."

DOJ also expressed a desire to bring West back into the suit after the department said it saw documents provided by West to the prosecution, which the DOJ said outlined "new and additional evidence that Defendants' violated the (Anti-Kickback Statute)." That evidence had not previously been seen by the DOJ, according to the motion to intervene.

Corinne S Kennedy covers economic development and healthcare for The Commercial Appeal. Se can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: US Justice Department granted right to intervene in Methodist lawsuit

