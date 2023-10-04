Judge grants exclusion of evidence by alleged Lincoln Park shooter

Oct. 4—CHEYENNE — A judge ruled that certain evidence was too "prejudicial or irrelevant" for the upcoming trial of Johnny Munoz, set to begin next month.

Munoz, 17, is on trial for the shooting death of 15-year-old BayLee Carabajal-Clark. He allegedly shot and killed her April 30. Munoz is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

His trial will happen at the same time as Julian Espinoza, 16, who law enforcement alleges drove the vehicle Munoz was in during the alleged shooting. Espinoza was charged with conspiracy to commit and aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers signed three orders granting requests by Munoz's counsel to exclude prejudicial or irrelevant evidence from his trial.

One order excludes the state from discussing any knowledge Munoz had of firearms not related to the case. Another barred the state from "mention, reference, suggestion and introduction of evidence" that Munoz had known about or consumed any controlled substances or alcohol on the night the alleged shooting took place. The third order barred the state from referencing any violence or fighting Munoz was involved in before April 30.

The third order also allowed the state to submit evidence about an incident at Cheyenne's South High School in January. The document said that Munoz was "the victim of a violent assault."

All three of those orders, filed Thursday, came with an order setting a hearing on the matter signed by Rogers. A hearing on the matter will take place on Oct. 23.

Munoz's counsel previously asked the court to move his case into juvenile court, making the proceedings and decisions private. A judge ruled that his case would remain in district court in early August. He will be tried as an adult.

One of the reasons cited by the court on this matter was the presence of other defendants. According to court documents, the judge did not want Munoz to be heard in a different court than the other people charged in connection with the incident, like Espinoza.

In the motion to deny Munoz's transfer, District Judge Steven K. Sharpe said that Munoz had not gotten into enough trouble for fighting/violence at school to warrant law enforcement contact before the April incident.

"It is clear from the record that while (Munoz) was engaged in several school fights," the motion to deny read. "... there is no evidence that any of those incidents resulted in law enforcement contact."

Along with Espinoza, two other people that law enforcement allege were present in the car with Munoz on April 30: Jalen and Santana Trujillo, 19. The brothers currently face misdemeanor charges for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder (not a relative). The brothers will begin their trial in circuit court in November.

Munoz and Espinoza will appear in district court for their jury trial Nov. 28.

