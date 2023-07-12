Judge grants extra time to Kohberger

Jul. 12—Latah County District Court Judge John Judge has ordered a stay of Bryan Kohberger's speedy trial "clock" as the suspect in the Moscow quadruple murder case prepares to potentially contest his grand jury indictment.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary charges in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits a trial that is scheduled for Oct. 2 to Nov. 12.

Kohberger was granted access to the records and transcript of the grand jury proceedings that led to his indictment in May. Following that indictment, he was arraigned in Latah County District Court and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf after Kohberger chose to stand silent rather than enter his own plea.

Judge's order Monday stated that the clerk's record and recordings of the grand jury proceedings have been given to Kohberger, but the transcript will not be completed until July 21.

Kohberger also faces the decision of whether to waive a speedy trial, which Judge wrote is an important decision that should not be rushed. According to Idaho code regarding the constitutional right to a speedy trial, an indictment must be dismissed if the defendant is not brought to trial within six months after their arraignment

"Given these two important rights, the right to review and potentially challenge the grand jury and the right to speedy trial, this Court finds, and Kohberger has agreed, that there is good cause to stay the running of the speedy trial clock for a set period of time," Judge wrote. "The stay will run from July 6, 2023, until August 1, 2023."

This 37-day pause does not halt any other portion of the case. It only allows Kohberger time to obtain all of the grand jury materials without waiving his right to a speedy trial.

"At this time, the trial set to begin October 2, 2023, will not be moved out, but may be in the future if either party decides the extra 37 days are necessary to prepare for trial," Judge wrote.

Another order by Judge stated Kohberger is considered indigent and unable to pay for the expenses associated with transcribing the grand jury transcript. That cost will be covered by Latah County.

