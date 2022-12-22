Judge grants injunction to keep Agape Boarding School director off abuse registry

The director of Agape Boarding School will not be added to the Missouri Child Abuse and Central Neglect Registry until "after final Judgment in this case has been entered, or until further Order of this Court," according to court records from Dec. 21.

Cole County Circuit Judge Brian Stumpke granted a preliminary injunction \ec. 21, which prevents the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' Children's Division from adding Bryan Clemensen to the registry.

According to court records, Clemensen filed a report of suspected child abuse by an employee to the Children's Division in February 2021, which prompted the state to open a school-wide investigation. Following the investigation on May 19, 2022, the state notified Clemensen and several other current and former Agape Boarding School employees that they were going to be added to Child Abuse and Neglect Central Registry. Clemensen then filed an administrative appeal against the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board. The CANRB upheld the finding on Nov. 17, and placed Clemensen on the registry.

Clemensen then filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against DSS, which was granted on Nov. 23 and was renewed on Dec. 7. Clemensen also requested a new trial in the case, since the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board does not conduct evidentiary hearings.

Ongoing investigation, lawsuits involving Agape Boarding School

For more than a year, the Stockton-based Christian reform school has been under investigation for abuse allegations.

In June, the school lost its accreditation from the National Council of Private School Accreditation and the Association of Christian Teachers and Schools.

In August, a former dean at Agape Boarding School was accused of transporting a teen against his will from California to Stockton.

In September 2021, Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither filed 13 low-level "Class E" felony assault charges against five people linked to Agape Boarding School. As of December 2022, the majority of the charges were dismissed or reduced to misdemeanors.

More than 19 lawsuits have been filed against Agape Boarding School by former students, including graphic accounts of the alleged abuse.

