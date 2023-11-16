Judge grants Ja Morant civil immunity hearing in lawsuit filed by punched teen

A Shelby County Circuit Court judge granted Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant an immunity hearing in his civil case stemming from allegations he punched a teenage basketball player at his home in July 2022.

Attorneys for Morant have argued that the punch was in self defense, and filed a motion to dismiss citing that argument. But Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Carol Chumney ruled the motion to dismiss was instead a motion for an immunity hearing.

The statute cited by Morant's attorneys has been challenged by the teen's attorney, Rebecca Adelman, who argues it only applies when criminal conduct is entwined with a civil proceeding. Morant has not been charged criminally.

The hearing will begin Dec. 11, and could last up to four days. Three consecutive days were set aside for arguments, but a fourth day — should it be needed — is slated for the following week.

The immunity hearing will be only for Morant, and not his close friend and co-defendant Davonte Pack, since Morant's attorneys only cited self defense for Morant.

An arrest warrant was issued for Pack on July 10, charging him with simple assault. He was released on his own recognizance, and is due for a preliminary hearing Nov. 21.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

