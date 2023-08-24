Judge grants leave of jail to 18-year-old charged with DUI in death of Bakersfield grandmother of 10 kids

Aug. 23—Crystal Neilson felt her heart drop Wednesday when she learned the 18-year-old man accused in her mother's death, who prosecutors said drove more than 100 mph while intoxicated, was granted leave from jail after defense attorneys said he didn't receive proper medical treatment in custody.

Karim Reyad has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the southwest Bakersfield death of Gayla Sue Price, 66. Superior Court Judge John Oglesby ruled Wednesday that Reyad wasn't granted bail, but can get physical therapy from Bakersfield Rehabilitation Hospital while wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

"I'm not releasing him on bail," Oglesby said, while adding he doesn't want to give the impression that Reyad has been released on bond.

It's unclear how Reyad's plan will work. Defense attorneys are scheduled to present rehabilitation plans Tuesday, which may outline the treatment he needs and how long it's estimated to take.

Defense attorneys previously tried two times to get Reyad bail because they said he needs dire medical attention.

H.A. Sala, representing Reyad, said previously his client cannot walk and will not be a public safety risk because he cannot drive. Reyad's leg — which broke in the April collision — suffered an infection because it didn't heal properly, defense co-counsel Forrest Miller said previously. Reyad also lost his right arm in another collision, prosecutors have said.