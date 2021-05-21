Judge grants Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli permission for Mexico family vacation following prison releases

Melissa Roberto
·2 min read
A judge in Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's college admissions scandal case has given the couple the green light to head to Mexico for a family vacation.

In a court documented filed on Thursday obtained by Fox News, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton signed off on the actress and her fashion designer husband's separate requests filed last week.

In both requests, Loughlin and Giannulli shared their desire to travel to San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico to "spend time with family."

The couple's vacation will mark the first time they will travel internationally since completing individual prison sentences for their involvement in the nationwide scandal.

In their separate requests, attorneys for Loughlin, 56, and Giannulli, 57, argued that both have "presented respectfully and cooperatively in all interactions" with their probation officers.

Giannulli's lawyer informed the court the $250,000 fine he owed per the terms of his sentence has been "satisfied" and he is "actively working on completing his community service requirement." Similarly, Loughlin's attorney confirmed she has paid her $150,000 fine off in full and already completed her community service requirements.

The couple plan to depart the U.S. for Mexico on June 16 and plan to return on June 21. It's unclear if they will be joined by their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella.

Loughlin was released from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif., back on Dec. 28. Meanwhile, Giannulli spent five months at a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, Calif., and was released in early April.

Back in August, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited onto the University of Southern California crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

