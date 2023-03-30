Judge grants lower bail for Greentown man charged with child solicitation

Mar. 30—A Howard County Judge has granted the request for bail reduction made by a Greentown man charged with child solicitation, though not as low as the accused requested.

Howard Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray on Wednesday lowered the bail of Scott Bailey, 35, from $50,000 cash only to $25,000 with 10% allowed after Bailey and his attorney Gregory Spencer filed a motion for a bail review hearing.

In the motion, Spencer argues that the $50,000 cash only bail was "excessive" and violated the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits "excessive fines" and "excessive bail."

The reduction in bail essentially put Bailey's cost to get out of the Howard County Jail at $2,500. Bailey did post bail Thursday, according to the Howard County Jail.

Murray also put stipulations pertaining to Bailey's release on bail, including that he has to report to Howard County Home Detention, be placed on GPS monitoring and not have any contact with the alleged victim nor her family.

Bailey was in Circuit Court on Wednesday morning, nearly two weeks after being charged with child solicitation, a level five felony, and furnishing alcohol to a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say Bailey texted his daughter asking to perform sex acts on her friend, who is younger than 14-years-old, and offered alcohol to both.

Bailey and his attorney sought the lowering of bail to between $10,000 to $15,000 with 10% allowed.

On Wednesday, Spencer had Bailey's wife testify under oath that she and their two children would be negatively affected by Bailey's continued incarceration and his inability to work because they depend on not only his income but his employer-sponsored health insurance and that the family could not afford the $50,000 cash only bail.

Spencer also argued that Bailey is not a flight risk as he has a home in Greentown, has immediate family who live in the area and has employment.

The lawyer added that Bailey has no criminal history prior to the charges he now faces and that he, once learning of the charges and warrant for his arrest March 17, turned himself in to the Howard County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Krebes, a deputy prosecutor with the Howard County Prosecutor's Office, did not call any witnesses to the stand or present any formal argument during the bail review hearing, but did say the office objected to any lowering of bail because they see Bailey as a "threat to the community."

In addition to the bail review hearing, Bailey also had his initial hearing Wednesday where he entered a preliminary plea of not guilty. A jury trial date is set to begin July 18.

