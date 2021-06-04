Judge grants prosecutor's recusal request from police case

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department Rayshard Brooks, right, speaks with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, in Atlanta. A judge on Friday, June 4, 2021 granted a request from the district attorney in Atlanta to recuse her office from prosecuting the police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks and instructed the state attorney general to appoint another prosecutor. (Atlanta Police Department via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATE BRUMBACK
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge on Friday granted a request from the district attorney in Atlanta to recuse her office from prosecuting the police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks and instructed the state attorney general to appoint another prosecutor.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who took office in January, had argued that actions by her predecessor, Paul Howard, made it inappropriate for her office to handle the prosecution of Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe. She had asked a judge to determine who should handle the case after state Attorney General Chris Carr twice rejected her requests to recuse herself.

Howard announced charges against Rolfe and another officer involved in the June 2020 confrontation with Brooks less than a week after the shooting. At the time, Howard was fighting to keep his job against a Democratic primary challenge from Willis.

Howard’s conduct, “including using video evidence in campaign television advertisements,” may have violated Georgia Bar rules, Willis argued in a letter to Carr. She also noted that Carr had asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate whether Howard improperly issued grand jury subpoenas in the Rolfe case. Howard has denied wrongdoing.

In rejecting Willis' requests to appoint a different prosecutor, Carr argued that the issues were specific to Howard and said the case should stay with the Fulton County district attorney's office.

Separately, Rolfe’s defense attorney Noah Pines had filed a motion in July to disqualify the Fulton County district attorney’s office.

Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher found that it is “all but inevitable” that people in Willis' office, and likely the district attorney herself, will be called as witnesses by Rolfe's defense during a trial and during pretrial hearings.

“The circumstances surrounding the calling of the above-referenced witnesses, and the matters about which they will be called to testify ... demonstrate that there exists a conflict of interest on the part of the Office of the District Attorney for the Atlanta Judicial Circuit,” Brasher wrote.

The judge ordered the attorney general to appoint a substitute prosecutor.

Carr's office issued a statement saying it was reviewing the order and would respect the court's decision.

In an emailed statement, Willis said, “I appreciate Judge Brasher’s careful consideration of the difficult issues presented by this matter, and I expect that this will allow the case to move forward in a manner consistent with achieving a just result that all parties will have confidence in."

L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller, attorneys for Brooks' family, said they hope Carr will move quickly to appoint another prosecutor so the case can be tried “in a vigorous and expeditious manner.”

“The family of Rayshard Brooks has been through so much during this process,” they said in an emailed statement. “The numerous stops and starts have been gut-wrenching and have made it even more difficult for this grieving family to find peace.”

Police responded on June 12, 2020, to complaints that Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy’s restaurant. Police body camera video shows the 27-year-old Black man struggling with two white officers after they told him he’d had too much to drink to be driving and tried to arrest him. Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fled, firing it at Rolfe as he ran. An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back.

Rolfe has been charged with murder and other crimes. The other officer, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath. Lawyers for both officers have said their clients acted appropriately, and they are free on bond.

Rolfe was fired after the shooting but the Atlanta Civil Service Board last month reversed that dismissal, finding that the city failed to follow its own procedures for disciplinary actions.

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago's police chief announces new community policing plan

    Chicago's police superintendent announced Friday that all facets of the department — from patrol officers to executive staff — will be more engaged with the community in an effort to build trust and drive down crime. “Arguably, this will be the most significant commitment of effort, resources and leadership to building trust in Chicago PD's history,” Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters. “This plan that we're rolling out today is the best way to reduce crime in Chicago.”

  • Arrest warrant stays sealed for Colorado man in wife's death

    An arrest warrant affidavit for a Colorado man charged with murder in the death of his wife who disappeared last year will remain sealed, a judge ruled Friday, saying that release of the document could harm the couple's daughters and witnesses in the case and hinder Barry Morphew's ability to prepare his own defense. Chaffee County District Court Judge Patrick Murphy ordered that the affidavit, which details investigators' reasons justifying Morphew's arrest in the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, remain sealed until the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in August. A coalition of news media organizations, including The Associated Press, had petitioned the court for release of the 130-page document, arguing in part that the public has a presumptive right to know what led to Morphew's May 5 arrest.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Alameda PD chief has message for Mario Gonzalez's family

    The incoming chief is joining the department during a controversial time, a month and a half after 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez was killed while being pinned to the ground by Alameda police officers.

  • Boat carrying 81 Rohingya found stranded on Indonesia island

    Villagers in Indonesia's Aceh province on Friday discovered a stranded boat carrying 81 Rohingya Muslims, including children, who had left a refugee camp in Bangladesh, officials said. Miftach Cut Adek, the leader of the local tribal fishing community, said 90 people were on board the boat when it left the refugee camp on Feb. 11, but nine died during the trip. More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the military launched a clearance operation in response to attacks by a rebel group.

  • U.S. prosecutors say retired judge should review Giuliani evidence

    U.S. prosecutors on Thursday said they had reached an agreement with Rudy Giuliani on who should serve as the court-appointed "special master" tasked with reviewing evidence seized from the former Donald Trump lawyer in an April 28 raid. Federal prosecutors said in a letter to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in New York that they and Giuliani favored Barbara Jones, a retired judge, for the crucial role in the ongoing criminal investigation into Giuliani's business dealings in Ukraine.

  • 1972 murder solved through genetic genealogy

    Authorities at Naperville Police Department in Illinois announced they made an arrest in the 1972 killing of a 15-year-old girl.

  • U.S. expresses 'deep concern' about Guatemala anti-corruption backlash

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed "deep concern" to his Guatemalan counterpart on Friday about efforts to abolish a leading anti-corruption unit in the attorney general's office, a U.S. spokesman said. The call between Blinken and Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo took place ahead of a visit to Guatemala by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris from Sunday. The Biden administration has made the fight against corruption a central plank of its foreign policy strategy.

  • 'There is a war on my body and my rights': Texas teen ditched approved school speech to discuss abortion rights

    A Texan teenager has been praised by Hillary Cinton and other prominent Democrats after she scrapped her approved high school graduation speech to deliver one on abortion rights. Paxton Smith, 18, submitted a speech about TV and the media to officials at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, Texas ahead of her valedictorian address. But when she spoke at Sunday's graduation ceremony, she pulled an alternative script from her gown to discuss a recent Texas law curbing abortion rights. Ms Smith sa

  • Los Angeles police and paramedics reportedly responded to a medical emergency at JoJo Siwa's Pride party

    The LAFD and LAPD confirmed to Insider that they responded to a medical emergency at a block that appears to match Siwa's home on Wednesday.

  • Judge grants delay in civil rights case over Floyd's death

    A magistrate judge has delayed until September the arraignment of four former Minneapolis police officers charged with federal civil rights violations in George Floyd's death, ruling Friday that the case is complex and not subject to time restraints under the Speedy Trial Act. A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao last month, alleging they violated Floyd’s rights while acting under government authority as Floyd was restrained face-down, handcuffed and not resisting. Chauvin is also charged in a separate indictment alleging he violated the rights of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

  • Reporter Amara Walker's Emotional Reaction Following Atlanta Shooting Mocked in Anti-CNN Ad

    A political ad criticizing CNN included a short clip of correspondent Amara Walker in a vulnerable moment following the Atlanta spa shootings back in March. About the ad: Club for Growth, a conservative political action committee, released an ad on Wednesday that criticized CNN for not being tough on President Joe Biden. The ad mocked the news network for its alleged failing ratings since former President Donald Trump left office and highlighted CNN reporters making positive statements about the incumbent president.

  • Biden’s new position on taxes, United Airlines sonic jets, Google diversity head scandal

    Julie Hyman breaks down Friday's business headlines, including: President Biden showing flexibility on corporate tax hike policy, United Airlines acquiring 15 supersonic jets for high-speed air travel by 2029, and Google removing the head of diversity over Israeli-Palestinian comments.

  • FBI ordered US newspaper to pass on information about its readers for a case

    A US newspaper is resisting a demand by the FBI to hand over information about its readers as part of a case involving two dead agents. The FBI sent a subpoena to USA Today ordering it to help track down the readers of a story about a suspect in a child pornography case who fatally shot two FBI agents in February. The subpoena, which was served in April, came to light this week after Gannett, the newspaper's publisher, filed documents in federal court asking a judge to quash the subpoena. Maribe

  • Supreme Court limits prosecutors' use of anti-hacking law

    The Supreme Court on Thursday limited prosecutors' ability to use an anti-hacking law to charge people with computer crimes. Conservative and liberal justices joined to vote 6-3 to overturn the conviction of a police sergeant who used a work database to run a license plate search in exchange for money. The justices ruled prosecutors had overreached in using the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to charge him.

  • Lisa Kudrow and Mae Martin on the raw honesty of 'Feel Good'

    "It's perfectly written...I thought, 'How do I not do this?'"

  • A top Trump Organization official has testified before a special grand jury, ABC News reports

    Jeff McConney, who serves as controller and senior vice president for the Trump Organization, is the first employee called before the grand jury.

  • Suspended Teacher Who Objected to Referring to Students by Preferred Pronouns Sues District

    A Virginia public-school teacher who was placed on paid administrative leave after objecting to the district's proposed transgender policy has sued the district.

  • China Launches Copyright Protection Blockchain

    The new blockchain will increase efficiency and reduce cost to protect digital copyrights.

  • China elephants: Herd on mammoth 500km trek reaches Kunming

    A herd of 15 elephants bangs on doors and hoovers up food as experts ponder its destination.

  • ‘This is not vegan propaganda’: inside Gunda, the pig movie making carnivores eat their words

    The star of the most affecting film of the year is a young, single mother. She has a large, rambunctious brood. And she must keep them in check and safe in a difficult, brutal and incomprehensible world. Oh, and she's a pig – Gunda is the titular sow at the heart of a wordless, black-and-white, 93 minute documentary from Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky. “She chose me,” Kossakovsky tells me over Zoom from his home in Berlin. “I went to the first farm and she came over to me. She was so frien