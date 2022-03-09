Judge grants Sizemore evaluation, continues trial

Mar. 8—A federal judge granted a motion filed by government prosecutors asking for a Krebs man accused of drowning his daughter to be mentally evaluated after attorneys for the man gave notice of an insanity defense.

Devin Sizemore, 27, and his attorney filed last week notice to the court they intend "to introduce expert evidence at trial relating to a mental disease or defect, or other mental health condition bearing on his guilt, and if convicted, his sentence."

In response, government prosecutors filed a motion for Sizemore to undergo a psychiatric exam in light of the notice of insanity defense and further requested the trial be moved at least six months from the currently scheduled April trial date to allow time for the exam to occur.

U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White ordered Sizemore to be committed for a reasonable period of time, not to exceed 45 days, to the Federal Correctional Institution for examination by at least one qualified psychiatrist or psychologist "in order to determine the existence of insanity at the time of the offenses alleged in the indictment pending against the defendant."

The report is then to be reported to White, Sizemore's attorney, and government prosecutors.

"Said report shall contain an opinion as to whether the defendant was, at the time of the offenses alleged against the defendant, suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him unable to appreciate the nature and quality or the wrongfulness of the conduct alleged," White's ruling states.

White also moved Sizemore's scheduled April trial to October to allow time for the examination and the results to be received as well as to allow government prosecutors time to respond and to hold hearings on several motions filed by the defense to limit what prosecutors can present to a jury including not telling the jury that Sizemore was formally found guilty in state court, the autopsy report of Emily, and video of the officer that found Emily crying afterwards.

Court records show Sizemore was indicted in May 2021 in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for murder in Indian Country, second degree murder in Indian Country, voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country, child abuse in Indian Country, assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country, and assault and battery on a police officer in Indian Country.

Sizemore is accused of drowning his 21-month-old daughter, Emily, in a pond near Krebs on July 15, 2016, and assaulting then-Krebs Police Officer Jack Suter during his arrest.

