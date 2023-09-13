Judge grants St. Luke’s injunction limiting Ammon Bundy’s finances. Here’s what it does

A new judicial order puts curbs on Ammon Bundy’s financial freedom, and the far-right activist already has indicated his intention to defy it.

In a move to get the millions of dollars in damages that Bundy owes St. Luke’s Health System and three staff members, the plaintiffs requested that a judge in Gem County take action to ensure that the former gubernatorial candidate could not move around money and assets.

Third District Judge Brent Whiting signed a preliminary injunction Friday granting the hospital’s request.

“St. Luke’s appreciates that the process is moving forward,” Erik Stidham, its attorney, told the Idaho Statesman by phone. “We certainly hope Mr. Bundy complies with the preliminary injunction, and we look forward to getting this resolved through the proper legal process.”

Supporters of Ammon Bundy gather at his property in Emmett.

The order placed multiple restrictions on both Bundy and his wife, Lisa, who live in Emmett. The Bundys no longer will be allowed to transfer money out of any bank or other institution, except for $5,750 monthly to be used for living expenses and to pay recurring bills.

Bundy told the Idaho Statesman in an interview that living on this sum would be “impossible” and that he doesn’t plan to comply with this part of the injunction.

“I have six children,” Bundy said in a message. “Our expenses are greater than $5,750. I’m not concerned though, I will pay my expenses and if St. Lukes (wants) to file a complaint for contempt because I am taking care of my family, then they can go right ahead.”

Stidham said Bundy did not raise objections to the amount at a hearing last month where St. Luke’s sought the injunction or in follow-up filings.

If Bundy violates the court order, Whiting could find him in contempt. From there, the judge could try to force compliance by ordering banks to restrict his access or placing Bundy in jail.

The preliminary injunction also prevents the Bundys and entities associated with Ammon from:

Transferring or selling property.

Transferring ownership of entities, including the People’s Rights Network.

Taking on new financial obligations, such as debt, leases and mortgages.

Emmett home sale in jeopardy

The judge also said that Aaron Welling, a close associate of Bundy’s, may not transfer or sell the Emmett home where the Bundys live. Welling, through his corporation White Barn Enterprises, purchased the house — and all the furniture and appliances in it — for $250,000 in December, according to court records.

Land Advisors Organization, a Boise real estate agency, stated in court filings that the home was worth at least $1 million.

Bundy has continued to rent and live in the home.

St. Luke’s alleged that the sale was illegal because it was done for the express purpose of putting an asset beyond the reach of a creditor, which is considered a fraudulent conveyance under the law. The judge could retroactively void the sale if he finds Bundy guilty of such an act.

Aaron Welling, a friend of Ammon Bundy, talks with his legal counsel at the Gem County Courthouse.

The judge seemed to be leaning that way in a Friday memorandum accompanying his order, stating that several factors “weigh heavily in favor of Plaintiffs.”

He noted that Welling did not actually transfer any money to Bundy for the $250,000 sale, but instead “White Barn’s payments have consisted of payments toward the preexisting mortgage owed by Bundy.” The judge also pointed out that “all of the rental payments were assigned to pay Bundy’s preexisting mortgage on the property.”

Finally, Whiting stated in the memorandum: “Both before and after the transfer, Bundy made various statements on programs or on internet platforms explaining that he was taking steps to protect his assets from collection by Plaintiffs.”

The damages Bundy owes are the result of a defamation case that concluded in July, with a jury ordering Bundy and an associate, Diego Rodriguez, to pay the health system and other plaintiffs a total of $52.5 million. The case began after Bundy and Rodriguez led protests at St. Luke’s hospitals in Meridian and downtown Boise in March 2022 over a child welfare case involving Rodriguez’s 10-month-old grandchild.

Bundy and Rodriguez were charged with spreading lies about St. Luke’s, its CEO and some of its medical professionals. A judge has since ordered Bundy and Rodriguez to stop posting defamatory statements about the plaintiffs online, and to remove old posts.

Bundy also faces a contempt trial in Ada County because he allegedly violated a court order that he not harass or intimidate witnesses and others in the St. Luke’s case.