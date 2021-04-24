Judge grants temporary PFA order against Somerset County detective

Apr. 24—A woman has filed for a protection from abuse order against a Somerset County detective, accusing him of threatening one of her children with a chainsaw, court documents indicate.

The woman filed a petition seeking a temporary PFA order against Todd Sherle on behalf of two children.

The document outlines allegations leading up to a judge granting the plaintiff's April 22 request for a temporary order.

Two children were with Sherle at his Stoystown-area residence on April 20 as part of a custody arrangement. During an argument, one of the children locked herself in her room.

The petition alleges that Sherle got upset that the girl locked her bedroom door; that he went outside to retrieve a chainsaw from the front porch and started it; and that he went back inside "revving the chainsaw and ... yelling threats that he was going to cut the door."

The document further alleges that, after the girl came out of her room and then went back inside and locked the door again, Sherle picked up the chainsaw a second time, began revving it again and walked toward the girl's bedroom.

Both children said they were fearful of Sherle, according to the petition. At one point, one of the children allegedly became frightened and sat on the bed holding her ears yelling, "Just stop, just stop."

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for April 30.

Sherle is currently on desk duty, Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said.

"He's been taken off the road," Thomas said on Friday. "Obviously we take these things very seriously, but at the same time we have to let the process play itself out."

Thomas noted that Sherle has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience and called him an asset to the county.

"At the same time, we have to ensure that these things are handled appropriately," he said.

Sherle has been a Somerset County detective for about a year. He is one of three county detectives.

Sherle is a retired state trooper and a former president of the Somerset County Chiefs of Police Association. He also served as a deputy sheriff and was police chief in Jennerstown Borough.