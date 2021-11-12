Judge grants, then denies, public defender for Vauhxx Booker

A judge has rescinded his appointment of a public defender to represent a Bloomington man after learning the defendant has raised more than $30,000 in online donations for costs related to the case.

Vauhxx Booker speaks during a news conference at the Monroe County Courthouse Aug. 2.

Vauhxx Booker will now have to hire a lawyer, find one to represent him for free or represent himself.

Booker was charged in July with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal trespass. The charges were filed more than a year after a 2020 Fourth of July altercation at Lake Monroe, where Booker said two men threated to lynch him.

Booker claimed it was a hate crime, but the FBI didn't file any federal charges after investigating the melee. Booker, 38, is Black; the two men charged with battering him are white.

The incident resulted in criminal charges against the two Hendricks County men at the time. Booker wasn't charged until this past summer, after refusing to complete an ongoing mediation process to resolve the case.

Soon after the fight at the lake, a friend of Booker's established a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Booker's medical costs, attorney fees, counseling and lost work time as he "comes to terms with the pain in his body and in his soul."

Two weeks ago, Booker posted an update on the fundraising site and also a video thanking people for contributions that have "allowed me to continue living my life and healing."

"This type of vindictive prosecution should never be allowed to happen to anyone. I won’t allow myself to be bullied or intimidated," he wrote in the update. "Please continue to support. Thanks."

Johnson Superior Court Judge Lance Hamner, who on Nov. 1 granted Booker's request for a public defender at taxpayer expense, reversed that decision nine days later when he got notice of the money Booker has raised.

The judge reviewed a request from Monroe County that Hamner not approve a public defender for Booker.

"The defendant has previously made statements, and the court has been informed, that the defendant has amassed a large amount of funds from individual contributions for his legal fees in excess of $30,000. If so, the defendant may not meet the definition of indigency," Monroe County Chief Public Defender Phyllis Emerick wrote in a Nov. 5 motion filed in the case.

On Nov. 10, Hamner withdrew the public defender authorization.

Bloomington attorney Katharine Liell said the work she did representing Booker as a victim in the case was pro bono and cost Booker nothing. "There obviously were out-of-pocket expenses Vauhxx incurred," she said Friday.

The next hearing in the case is set for Jan. 20, and the tentative trial date is March 1.

As of Nov. 12, donations to Booker's GoFundMe initiative totaled $35,961. Donations continue to come in; three received Friday totaled $80.

