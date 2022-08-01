Judge grants Whitmer request, blocks prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban

An Oakland County judge temporarily blocked Michigan prosecutors from enforcing the state's 1931 abortion ban, a move requested from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's legal team after a higher court's ruling earlier in the day paved the way to potential charges for providers.

Judge James J. Cunningham issued the temporary restraining order late Monday, according to a filing obtained by the Free Press.

"(Whitmer) has established that (prosecutors’) public statements that they will consider a case against an abortion provider should a law enforcement officer bring one to them, coupled with the Michigan Court of Appeal’s August 1, 2022 decision that county prosecutors are not bound by Judge (Elizabeth) Gleicher’s May 17, 2022 preliminary injunction poses a threat of immediate and irreparable injury to the people of the State of Michigan," Cunningham wrote in the brief order.

Whitmer's request was prompted by a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling Monday, which stated an injunction issued by Gleicher, a Court of Claims judge, that sought to block enforcing the law did not apply to county prosecutors.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has repeatedly vowed to fight to keep abortion legal and accessible in Michigan.

"Several county prosecutors have publicly stated that they intend to enforce Michigan’s criminal abortion statute, and the order by the Court of Appeals now clears a path for them to do so," Whitmer's filing states.

"Thus, because of the Court of Appeals’ technical ruling regarding jurisdiction, healthcare providers in Michigan presently are forced to choose whether to continue offering healthcare services to women in this state or potentially face criminal prosecution, creating irreparable harm for women who need healthcare now."

Cunningham's order states a new hearing to discuss the order is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Court of Appeal's decision upended the state of abortion in Michigan, prompting cries of victory from those who oppose abortion rights and calls for concern from those who support abortion rights.

It came at the behest of prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties, who asked the court to essentially take over the lawsuit that prompted the Court of Claims injunction.

Earlier this year, Planned Parenthood sued Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, asking a judge to determine the 1931 abortion law is unconstitutional and that the Michigan Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion.

Judge Elizabeth Gleicher, the judge overseeing this lawsuit, issued an order that sought to temporarily block enforcement of the state law in the event Roe v. Wade was overturned. After the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe in June, abortion providers relied on this injunction from Gleicher to continue performing abortions.

But the Court of Appeals' ruling changes everything, as Whitmer noted in a statement and in her filings.

“Today’s dangerous decision by the Michigan Court of Appeals clears a path for county prosecutors to use Michigan’s extreme 1931 abortion ban to prosecute doctors and nurses and jail them for doing their jobs,” Whitmer said in the statement.

“That is why I have taken immediate action and filed a request for a temporary restraining order against enforcement. We cannot risk further confusion for women, health care providers, and all Michiganders. As today’s unexpected action proves, the overturn of Roe v Wade in June has left reproductive freedom hanging by a thread in Michigan."

In the filing, Whitmer's team argues several key points as to why the judge should issue a temporary restraining order:

They say she's likely to win her overall case;

Providers and people seeking an abortion will be irreparably harmed if a restraining order is not issued;

The harm prosecutors may suffer from a temporary restraining order is far exceeded by the harm people seeking an abortion would suffer if such an order is not granted.

While attorneys involved in the Court of Appeals case argued Monday about when the order technically takes effect, Whitmer's team said the impact of the order immediately affects abortion access in the state.

"In light of today’s order from the Michigan Court of Appeals...providers may refuse to provide abortion care today, and will continue to refuse care due to the threat of criminal prosecution until an order is in place enjoining those prosecutions," states Whitmer's legal filing.

The filing also relies on a new affidavit from Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the state of Michigan. She argues the law both imperils a doctor's ability to make sound medical decision and threatens patients seeking treatment in the state.

"As of August 1, 2022, (the state health department) is no longer able to fulfill its duties under the Public Health Code to protect and promote public health for all Michigan residents and communities because the ability for patients to seek medical care now rests in the hands of county prosecutors, who are not medical or public health experts," Bagdasarian states.

The governor's filing comes in a lawsuit that is separate from the Planned Parenthood case, but one with similar goals. Earlier this year she sued prosecutors in every county with an abortion clinic, asking a court to also determine the state law criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional and that the state Constitution protects abortion.

Using a relatively obscure power reserved for the governor, she also asked the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately take up her case and rule. While the court has asked Whitmer several clarifying legal questions, it has yet to formally decide whether to take on her case.

But ultimately, it's likely the question will make it to the state's highest court.

