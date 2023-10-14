Judge grants woman's request to correct sentence

Oct. 14—A Pittsburg County judge granted a local woman's request Thursday to correct her sentence to include one year of pre-trial detention on a 20-year sentence received after accepting a plea deal for a 2006 death of a 10-year-old — which would make her eligible for release.

Jona Ann Montgomery, 38, entered into a negotiated plea agreement for first-degree manslaughter in 2010 and received a 40-year sentence with 20 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with the remaining 20 years suspended for the death of Kristen Collins.

The plea agreement was reached after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals reversed a 2007 life-sentence handed down to Montgomery by a Pittsburg County jury on a charge of second-degree murder. OCCA affirmed a 10-year prison sentence for a felony charge of failure to give information in which ODOC deemed discharged and satisfied in 2012.

Montgomery was driving a 1999 Mercury SGS which sped east on Polk Avenue during a McAlester football game and hit several parked vehicles before hitting Collins and her 15-year-old brother Aaron.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The woman then ran from her vehicle after the Mercury came to a stop and broke into a home and hid in a bathroom before being discovered by the home's occupants. She was later arrested at the McAlester Regional Healthcare Center after she went to receive treatment for her injuries from the collision.

The issue comes form language written in a court document stating Montgomery should receive "credit for time, retroactive."

Montgomery testified Thursday she was originally told she would be eligible for release in August 2023 until an ODOC review disputed what retroactive meant and changed her eligibility for release date to 2024.

Montgomery's attorney, Ronnie May, argued his client should receive credit for her pre-trial detention from 2006-2007.

"Once the judgement and sentence is amended, the defendant can be released from DOC," filed court documents state. "Her 85% sentence of the 20 years she was sentenced equals 17 years with credit for time served from Sept. 1, 2006, to Sept. 1, 2023, the 17 years has been fulfilled and the defendant can be released from DOC."

Prosecutors from the District 18 District Attorney's Office disagree, stating Montgomery was serving a prison sentence after a judge revoked her probation and sentenced her to separate five- and seven-year sentences.

District 18 First Assistant District Attorney Adam Scharn argues there is no language in the sentence for the manslaughter charge to run concurrent with Montgomery's additional prison sentences.

"Defendant, cannot now, 13 years after the plea, assert self-serving facts about her plea that would give her an earlier release date than that to which she plead as this claim is not supported by the record and there is no extrinsic evidence to back the claim," Scharn wrote in his argument.

Scharn also argued the time to raise the issue has expired and the court did not have the jurisdiction to make a ruling.

District 18 Associate District Judge Tim Mills ruled Montomery did have a valid claim due to the issue arising this year, and after hearing two days of testimony, Montgomery would receive the correction to receive credit for time served from Sept. 2, 2006, to Nov. 14, 2007.

Scharn said he would review his options to appeal, but agreed he would not seek a stay of Mills' ruling, which would have kept Montgomery incarcerated past any possible release date.