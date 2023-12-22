Judge halts Jenkins' efforts to depose Fine in lawsuit against fellow School Board member

A Brevard County judge on Thursday halted efforts by School Board member Jennifer Jenkins to force State Rep. Randy Fine to testify in her public records lawsuit against fellow School Board member Matt Susin.

The ruling comes days after video of Fine apparently hiding behind the desk of his Palm Bay office, in what critics said was an effort to avoid a subpoena to testify, surfaced on social media. The video was taken in October by a private investigator hired by Jenkins' attorney to serve Fine with papers in the case.

Fine has denied evading a subpoena and said the video showed him following office safety protocols after recent death threats when the man tried to enter the office before identifying himself.

Circuit Judge Michelle Naberhaus on Thursday halted the effort to depose Fine and all other discovery in the case after a third amended complaint, filed by Brevard attorney Jessica Travis, who is representing Jenkins, was tossed out last week. Two prior versions of the complaint were previously dismissed. (Travis was one of two lawyers representing FLORIDA TODAY in a 2020 lawsuit.)

The problems with the complaint "create a legitimate issue as to the permissibility, breadth and scope of discovery," Naberhaus wrote in the order. "[T]he Court does not feel it appropriate to force Rep. Fine to testify without the permissible scope and parameters of the deposition being put into place."

The order leaves the door open for further efforts to depose Fine in the case if the problems with the complaint are fixed. Travis filed a fourth amended complaint on Dec. 18 seeking to address the issues, court records show.

Jenkins has accused Fine of colluding with Susin to amplify ultimately unfounded rumors that a transgender student sexually assaulted a classmate in a bathroom last summer at a Brevard middle school. She is suing Susin for text messages and call logs she says will prove the two worked together, which Susin and Fine have both denied.

In response to the order Thursday, Fine issued a statement to FLORIDA TODAY slamming Jenkins. He questioned the legitimacy of both the order to testify filed by Jenkins' lawyer and the efforts to serve him.

"Yet again, another Brevard Judge has dismissed yet another frivolous lawsuit from Jennifer Jenkins. There was no subpoena to avoid service on; no deposition to be held. No 'perjury' to be avoided. Apparently, there wasn't even a real lawsuit, just the rabid delusions of someone mentally unstable," Fine wrote.

Fine failed to note in the statement that the case remains ongoing and that his own attorney had acknowledged a scheduled deposition in a Nov. 29 court filing.

He accused Jenkins of wasting "hundreds of thousands" of taxpayer dollars in court battles against him. Fine said that was his own estimate based on the amount of legal action, including prior civil cases brought by Jenkins, but produced no evidence that Jenkins had used public money to fund the efforts.

"Having broken multiple laws in the process, I look forward to helping her move from the schoolhouse to the Big House," his statement said. Fine has often accused Jenkins of breaking the law in his public statements against her.

Jenkins referred comment to Travis, who declined to comment for this story.

Travis filed an emergency motion to lift the stay late Thursday, arguing the problems cited by Naberhaus had been resolved in the most recent complaint and noting the window to depose Fine was closing. Florida law allows state legislators to delay responding to legal action close to a legislative session.

"This case is about a fight for transparency through public records," Travis wrote in the motion. "The longer this matter draws out, the less likely transparency will be obtained."

Eric Rogers is a watchdog reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Rogers at 321-242-3717 or esrogers@floridatoday.com. Follow him on X: @EricRogersFT.

