Judge hands down 20-year prison sentence in sexual abuse case

Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
·3 min read

Jul. 5—A Kalispell man who sexually abused two underage relatives over the course of several years was sentenced to 20 years in the Montana State Prison on July 1.

Larry Edmond Ross, 58, originally faced a charge of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual assault. Ross, who faces similar charges in Yellowstone County, entered a guilty plea to the latter two counts as part of an agreement with prosecutors struck in March.

In handing down the sentence last week, Judge Heidi Ulbricht gave Ross 10 years for each count of sexual assault to run consecutive to one another. She gave him credit for 239 days already spent behind bars, designated him as a level one sex offender and barred him from contacting his victims.

She added one final requirement, that Ross undergo treatment prior to becoming eligible for parole.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office began investigating Ross in August 2021 after the mother of the victims reported learning about the sexual assaults, court documents said. Interviewed by authorities, the two boys accused Ross of beginning his sexual abuse when they were 7 and 8 years old.

The abuse included Ross exposing himself, groping them and engaging in oral sex. He also forced one of the boys to give him oral sex, court documents said.

Court documents put the abuse as having begun in 2015.

In Yellowstone County, Ross faces charges of sexual intercourse without consent and sexual assault. Prosecutors there, according to court documents, plan to seek a 20-year sentence for the latter charge contingent on the deal struck in Flathead County.

Daniel Wood, Ross' attorney, said sentencing in Yellowstone County was scheduled for July 6.

"LIFE IN prison," said the victims' mother when asked on the witness stand what punishment she considered appropriate for Ross.

Through tears, she told the court that her sons had known Ross their whole lives. They trusted him. The revelations of abuse deeply affected the family, she said as Deputy County Attorney Amy Kenison, who prosecuted the case, questioned her.

"It tore us apart," she said.

She also acknowledged the driving force behind the plea agreement: trying to avoid forcing her children to come face to face with their abuser again. One of the boys — they have different fathers — now lives with his father out of state and is undergoing counseling.

"After all this came out, it was too much for him," she testified.

The other boy was also with his biological father, who blamed her for failing to protect their child, and "struggling very bad right now."

"He wants to give up," she said.

She noted that she was a victim of sexual abuse. According to court documents, authorities also investigated Ross for allegedly abusing her as a child. While the mother omitted details about her past, she choked up as she described her sons dealing with the trauma.

"I'm watching the kids go through the same thing as I did as a child," she said.

ULBRICHT TOLD the court she was unsure of how she would proceed coming into the courtroom that day. She said she found the words of the boys' mother compelling.

"The testimony from the mother impacted the court and hopefully impacted you as well," she told Ross from the bench.

Ulbricht cited the counseling both boys were undergoing and said the abuse had left them to "wrestle with a very adult subject." They likely would struggle with the pain and mental anguish for the remainder of their lives, she said as she prepared to hand down the sentence.

A bearded and bespectacled Ross, donning an orange inmate's uniform, sat quietly during the sentencing. He declined to address the court.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Suspect confesses to killing Malta journalist, says hit was "just business"

    Speaking from jail in his first comment on the case, George Degiorgio said if he had known more about Daphne Caruana Galizia - the journalist he and two others are accused of killing in 2017 - then he would have asked for more money to carry out the hit. His admission came after several attempts by Degiorgio's lawyers since 2021 to secure a pardon in return for testimony about Degiorgio's role in Caruana Galizia's murder and other alleged crimes involving prominent figures on the island. On June 22, Malta's Appeal Court rejected remaining legal challenges by Degiorgio to the murder charges against him and his brother Alfred, who is co-accused.

  • Amazon to deliver by bike and on foot in London for first time

    A fleet of e-cargo bikes and a team of on-foot delivery staff to replace van deliveries.

  • White-tailed deer love the suburbs. This study is tracking them in Triangle backyards.

    Growth is putting deer in the path of developments in growing suburbs, where researchers know the least about them.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and It's Still Dangerous to Go Here

    Offices are reopening, indoor dining is back and travel is booming, but that doesn't mean the pandemic is over. There's an uptick of cases in many areas and overseas a new wave is happening. Medical experts are still advising to protect yourself because the virus affects everyone differently. You could get over the symptoms quickly without medical treatment or they could linger for weeks or months after the initial infection. Taking safety precautions is vital to staying healthy and Eat This, No

  • White-nose syndrome is killing Indiana bats. Colder caves might save the vital bug eaters

    White-nose syndrome has decimated bat populations in Indiana. The disease, caused by a fungus, spreads from cave to cave where bats hibernate.

  • 11-year-old dies in fireworks mishap, Indiana cops say. ‘I’ll never see my son again’

    “I held my son’s broken skull & brain in my hands last night,” his mother wrote on Facebook.

  • US judge finds for 3 drug distributors in WVa opioid lawsuit

    A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of three major U.S. drug distributors in a landmark lawsuit that accused them of causing a health crisis by distributing 81 million pills over eight years in one West Virginia county ravaged by opioid addiction. The verdict came nearly a year after closing arguments in a bench trial in the lawsuit filed by Cabell County and the city of Huntington against AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp.

  • Metro woman with Alzheimer’s arrested for domestic violence despite daughter not pressing charges

    Her daughter, who is also her caretaker, had scratches on her from one of her mother's episodes, but didn't want charges filed.

  • Feds: R. Kelly remains on suicide watch 'for his own safety'

    Federal authorities are pushing back on R. Kelly's claims that he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment last week after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually abuse young girls. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn filed court papers late Saturday saying the disgraced R&B superstar remains on suicide watch “for his own safety” following a psychological assessment. Kelly's “current life circumstances undoubtedly bring emotional distress,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Melanie Speight wrote in a court filing.

  • ‘Westworld’ Star Ed Harris Discusses William’s Season 4 Predicament and How Much He Enjoyed That Golf Scene

    [This story contains spoilers for Westworld season 4 episode “Well Enough Alone.”] Ed Harris does not know how it is going to end for William, aka The Man in Black, when Westworld concludes with its fifth and final season, but he has some thoughts. The Oscar-nominated actor has played the role of the sadistic park […]

  • 1,000 Dogs Are Put Down Every Day. These Trainers Are Trying to Save Them

    Even when dogs are rescued from puppy mills and wretched circumstances, the abuse they've suffered leaves them so damaged that few are adopted. An ASPCA team of dog rescuers is pioneering a new model that's proving virtually all of those dogs can be saved

  • Thor: Love and Thunder Review: Taika Waititi Delivers Plenty of Surface-Level Delights

    Chris Hemsworth's fourth Thor adventure falls short of greater depth Thor: Love and Thunder Review: Taika Waititi Delivers Plenty of Surface-Level Delights Liz Shannon Miller

  • Youngkin Says Report on ‘Honesty Gap’ Points to Decline in Virginia Schools

    Pandemic learning loss and subpar standards have led to a significant decline in outcomes for Virginia’s K-12 students, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his education appointees argued Thursday as they presented a new data analysis of school performance. Pointing to what the 34-page Virginia Department of Education report described as an “honesty gap” between what state […]

  • Citi Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits, Citigroup Inc. has warned.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of Chin

  • A survey shows Colorado kids are having more mental health issues. Here's what we learned.

    The results of the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey revealed the impact of COVID-19 on students' mental health and gave insight into drug, alcohol habits.

  • Akron declares state of emergency after Jayland Walker shooting

    The city of Akron, Ohio, declared a state of emergency on Monday, setting a curfew and canceling July Fourth firework celebrations. The move comes after protests over the police killing of Jayland Walker.

  • 3 Parenting Tips for Same-Sex Couples (from a Child Psychologist & Parent Who Also Happens to Be Gay)

    There’s no right or wrong way to be a family, but children of same-sex couples will inevitably face questions regarding the non-traditional nature...

  • NATO nations sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland

    The 30 NATO allies signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland on Tuesday, sending the membership bids of the two nations to the alliance capitals for legislative approvals — and possible political trouble in Turkey. “This is truly a historic moment for Finland, for Sweden and for NATO,” the head of the alliance, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, said. The 30 ambassadors and permanent representatives formally approved decisions made at a NATO summit in Madrid last week, when the leaders of member nations invited Russia’s neighbor Finland and Scandinavian partner Sweden to join the military club.

  • 76 Fake Charities Shared a Mailbox. The IRS Kept Approving More.

    The “American Cancer Society of Michigan,” state authorities say, was a fake charity. And not even a good fake. It was not in Michigan, for one thing. When the group applied to the IRS to become a tax-exempt nonprofit in 2020, it listed its address as a rented mailbox on Staten Island in New York City. It was not the American Cancer Society, either: In fact, the real American Cancer Society had already warned the IRS that the leader of the sound-alike group, Ian Hosang, was running a fraud. The

  • More women report inappropriate touching by Pensacola dentist. Why charges won't be filed.

    Florida's statute of limitations prevents Charles Stamitoles from being charged with multiple battery charges after new allegations surface.