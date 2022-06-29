Judge hands down lengthy prison sentence for Boise man in child pornography case

A 22-year-old Boise man was sentenced to 17 years in prison this week for aiding and abetting in the production of child pornography.

Fourth District Judge Billy Roy Wilson also sentenced Caleb McCall-Teigen to 20 years of supervised release after his prison term, and McCall-Teigen will be required to register as a sex offender, according to a news release Wednesday from the United States Attorney’s Office in Idaho.

“This case reflects the sad reality that there are perpetrators in our communities who use technology and social media to exploit children,” said U.S. attorney Josh Hurwit, of the District of Idaho, in the news release. “The collaboration between local, state, and federal partners in this case shows our joint commitment to protecting children and holding predators accountable to the full extent of the law.

“We encourage everyone to report suspected child abuse.”

The investigation leading to McCall-Teigen’s arrest began when a 5-year-old reported she had been sexually abused by her nanny, the release said. Law enforcement learned that the nanny cared for four other children and discovered that McCall-Teigen communicated with the nanny through Snapchat, requesting that she provide sexually explicit images and videos of the kids.

Homeland Security Investigations obtained a federal search warrant for McCall-Teigen’s Snapchat account, locating messages between the two adults, as well as explicit videos of the victims, according to the release. Law enforcement then searched McCall-Teigen’s Boise residence and seized his cellphone — which the judge ordered that he forfeit as part of his sentence as well.

The nanny was charged with five counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 and six counts of production of child sexually exploitative material. An arrest warrant is outstanding, the release said.

“Mr. McCall-Teigen’s acts of coercion and victimization serve as a stark reminder of the lengths that child predators go to satisfy their depravity,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security operations in the Pacific Northwest.

To report suspected child abuse in Idaho, call your local police or sheriff’s department, or call the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at (208) 334-5437.