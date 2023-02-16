Judge hands down sentences following court sessions

Feb. 15—MOULTRIE, Ga. — Defendants recently entered guilty pleas during Colquitt County Superior Court sessions, and Judge Brian McDaniel handed down sentences Tuesday, Feb. 14.

All details of the following cases are from court documents filed with the Colquitt County Clerk of Court's Office.

Prison sentences

* John Strong Jr., one count of terroristic threats. He was sentenced to serve three years. His separate charges of cruelty to children in the first and second degree were determined "nolle prosequi," meaning dismissed.

* Evan Johnson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Johnson was sentenced to serve 10 years. The first five shall be served in confinement while the remaining sentence is served on probation. He must pay a $1,000 fine and must abide by a curfew.

* Kemiel Downer, one count of possession of prohibited items by an inmate. He was sentenced to serve five years concurrent to any other sentence.

* George Callahan, obstruction of an officer. Callahan received two years of confinement with service credit to be determined.

* Joseph Lee Holt, possession of controlled substance by an inmate. Holt was sentenced to five years of confinement concurrent with prior sentences.

Probation

* Justin Hatcher, one count of terroristic threats and theft by taking. Hatcher must serve six years on probation and pay a $2,000 fine as restitution to the victim. He must complete 40 hours of community service, have no contact with the victim and attend 12-step meetings twice a week for 52 weeks. His residential substance abuse treatment program was suspended by compliance.

* Randy Jenkins, possession of methamphetamine. Jenkins was sentenced to three years probation and must pay a $2,000 fine. He must complete 40 hours of community service and attend 12-step meetings once a week for 52 weeks. He was also sentenced to 12 months probation for driving while license was suspended. The additional sentence will be served concurrently with the possession of a methamphetamine charge.

* Kenna Martin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Martin was sentenced to 15 years probation with 52 weekends in confinement at the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office. She must pay a $2,000 fine and serve an additional 100 hours of community service. She also has to abide by a set curfew.

* Maurice A. Horn, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Horn must serve 10 years of probation and pay a $2,000 fine. He must complete 100 hours of community service and the residential substance abuse treatment program. Horn must not have violent contact with the victim and has to attend 12-step meetings twice a week for 52 weeks.

* Richard Leon Williams, possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Williams was sentenced to 10 years of probation and must pay a $2,000 fine. He must abide by a set curfew and complete 40 hours of community service. He was also sentenced to serve five years consecutive for the prior charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

* Maurice Young, sale of methamphetamine. Young must serve 10 years probation with 365 days confinement at the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office with credit for time already served. For the remainder of his probation, Young will abide by a set curfew and complete 40 hours of community service.