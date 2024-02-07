Judge Hatchett files civil lawsuit against Ga. sheriff who groped her

A prominent television judge who was groped by a Georgia sheriff two years ago has now filed a civil lawsuit against him.

Judge Glenda Hatchett sat down exclusively with Channel 2′s Karyn Greer to discuss the lawsuit against former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody.

She says the images in her mind of what happened at a sheriff’s convention in Cobb County in January 2022 continue to haunt her. That’s why she says she filed a lawsuit three weeks ago.

“I filed a civil suit against him, and it’s a matter of principle. It really is a matter of principle,” she said.

The lawsuit seeks damages and demands a jury trial for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress and names the Georgia Sheriff’s Association.

“It’s not about the money. It really isn’t and if I recover anything, I will put every penny toward building a Boys and Girls Club,” Judge Hatchett said.

Judge Hatchett says that during an introduction at a reception for sheriffs visiting from across the state, then-Sheriff Coody poked her in the chest and grabbed her breast.

“I didn’t want to be the poster child for this, Karyn, I really didn’t. But if it had to happen to someone, it was best it happened to me because I did have the resources, I understood the law,” she said.

Coody pleaded guilty to the sexual battery charge and resigned from his position as sheriff. Hatchett says he never apologized.

“I have not, and as you recall, people ask me if I was upset that he didn’t apologize to me, I didn’t expect him to apologize, and I also don’t need his apology,” she said.

The lawsuit asks that Hatchett receive judgment for punitive and exemplary damages in an amount to be determined by the jury.

