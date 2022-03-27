Judge to hear arguments in San Bernardino County lawsuit over fire tax repeal initiative

The Heritage Fire in Oro Grande, Calif., sends smoke skyward in front of a San Bernardino County Fire vehicle on Monday, March 14, 2022.

A judge will hold a court hearing Tuesday to address a lawsuit filed by the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, which is seeking to stop an initiative — that if successful, would repeal a district tax — from appearing on the upcoming primary ballot.

The district filed the lawsuit last month against the county’s Registrar of Voters and the initiative’s proponents to have the measure removed before the June 7, 2022 election.

The proponents want to throw out a tax that was levied in 2018 after a fire protection zone, FP-5, was expanded to take in 19,073 square miles of unincorporated land and some cities.

With the expansion, an annual fee of $157.26 was assessed on all parcels with the ability to increase the fee up to 3% a year. The current fee stands at $161.98 after county supervisors approved an increase recommended by the fire district last year.

The district argues the initiative is illegal and shouldn’t be placed on the ballot as it doesn’t include enough information about the tax for voters to make a reasonable decision.

District officials also say the backers of the initiative “intentionally misrepresented and/or intentionally made false statements concerning the contents, purport or effect” in a petition when they were gathering signatures last year to have the initiative qualify for the upcoming election, according to the lawsuit.

The proponents argue their proposed measure satisfies the full text requirement and doesn’t include intentionally false statements.

Tom Murphy, president of the Red Brennan Group, a nonprofit funding the repeal effort, said the lawsuit was “typical of San Bernardino County.”

“Using high-priced legal counsel, paid off with tax-payer funding, the county twists the law and uses it to cudgel their own citizens,” he said in a March 24 statement.

The county did not respond to a request for a comment last week.

Second attempt to repeal tax

The latest initiative is the second such measure attempting to repeal the FP-5 tax. In November 2020, Measure U failed to pass after roughly 52% of voters voted against it.

A lawsuit, filed by the Red Brennan Group, to stop the fee was also unsuccessful after a judge disagreed with the group’s assertion that the tax was unconstitutional.

Opponents of the tax believe the FP-5 fee should have been approved by a two-thirds vote required by the California Constitution when a local government imposes, extends or increases any special tax.

Before county supervisors approved the zone’s expansion and its tax in October 2018, they instituted a protest process and sent out mailers to affected landowners.

The process required an election to determine the fate of FP-5 if 25% of landowners had mailed the forms back saying they opposed the expansion.

If more than 50% protested, the proposed expansion would have been withdrawn entirely. Instead, only about 3% of landowners responded, according to a tally at the supervisors’ meeting that year.

San Bernardino Superior Court Judge Donald Alvarez cited earlier court decisions, however, that ruled language in the constitution requiring a two-thirds vote on general or special taxes didn’t address those imposed in annexations.

The fire district has said the tax is necessary to shore up a budget deficit and continue funding existing emergency services that aren’t being covered by property taxes.

In January, County Fire Chief Dan Munsey said the FP-5 tax revenues amounted to $42.7 million, or 18% of the department’s operating budget.

Without the tax, “somewhere between 15 to 17 fire stations would need to be closed districtwide,” or over 25% of all stations, he said. Additionally, the number of first responders could be reduced by up to one-third.

San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Munsey speaks at a county supervisors' meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

The district asserts in the lawsuit none of the information regarding the impact if the tax is repealed is included in the petition circulated last year for signatures.

They believe the proponents also violated a full text requirement by leaving out “accurate information about, among other things, the amount of the tax, who pays the tax, who benefits from the tax … and other important and required information that average reasonable potential signers would need to know before making an informed decision as to whether or not to sign the Initiative Petition and which way to vote on the measure.”

Instead, the district contends the petition includes misleading and false statements to sway voters “based on a false construct — that the FP-5 tax is illegal” even though the Red Brennan Group lost its lawsuit.

The attorneys for the proponents, meanwhile, say the initiative isn’t subject to a full text requirement and even if it is, the petition complies with the doctrine.

They also argue the petition contains no intentionally false statements and their clients “have a First Amendment right to express their honest opinion of what the California constitution requires, provided that they do not intentionally misrepresent objectively verifiable truths.”

The upcoming hearing is scheduled 10 a.m. Tuesday at the San Bernardino Justice Center in Judge David Cohn’s courtroom.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Judge to hear arguments in county lawsuit over fire tax repeal initiative