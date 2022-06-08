Judge to hear contempt arguments in case of suspended Somerset DA Thomas

Jun. 8—SOMERSET, Pa. — The question of whether Jeff Thomas violated a contempt order by discussing his case with a newspaper will be part of a previously set June 16 hearing.

Court-appointed Senior Judge Timothy Creany has decided to hear arguments over the contempt motion — and any other lingering pre-trial motions — during the 9 a.m. court proceeding.

In April, Creany issued a decorum order directing both sides' attorneys and parties involved in the case — Thomas included — to avoid making "extrajudicial" comments outside court about the matter, which is set to go to trial in September.

The order was issued after one of Thomas' attorneys made comments about the case outside court, including that the case "smells fishy" and that he might raise concerns over whether the state Office of Attorney General should be handling the case, since the suspended DA's predecessor and former election day opponent is now employed by the state office.

State prosecutors sought the "decorum" order, arguing the comments were an effort to "poison the well" with conspiracy theories — making it more difficult to seat a fair and impartial jury of citizens willing to hear the case.

Thomas is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in September 2021 after entering her home against her wishes with alcohol. State police have also charged him with strangling her — accusations Thomas denies occurred.

The Thomas case has gotten extensive coverage in recent weeks. The suspended District Attorney was placed on house arrest last month after violating his bond guidelines by getting charged with following a case witness March 31, allegedly striking the man's vehicle and taunting him within view of a Windber Police officer.

Thomas' latest comments drew the state Attorney General Office's attention after he spoke to a reporter about civil forfeitures in Somerset County and was quoted saying he faces a "bogus prosecution" in retaliation for defeating former Somerset County District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser.

Strasizer leads a convictions integrity unit within the state Office of Attorney General which examines past criminal convictions to see if they were awarded fairly.

In court arguments, prosecutors have dismissed the comments as "wild conspiracies" and "incendiary."

Thomas' defense has defended the comments, arguing they touch on their intended defense argument in court — and maintain state prosecutors are erring by trying to cast Thomas in a "bad light" to the public.

Wednesday was the deadline for attorneys to file written motions they want addressed before the trial.