Judge hears argument to drop charge against Fall River officer. What happened in court

FALL RIVER — A Fall River city police officer is still facing a charge of possession of child pornography and a Fall River District Court judge is considering whether to dismiss the criminal case against him.

Michael Morin, 38, was arrested in June for allegedly having an inappropriate photograph of a 17-year-old girl with whom he was having a romantic relationship. The investigation was conducted by the police department’s Major Crimes Division.

Morin has been free on personal recognizance since he pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on administrative leave. A city official confirmed that on Monday a hearing was held to terminate Morin from the police force.

It is illegal in Massachusetts to possess pornographic images of people under the age of 18.

It was the 17-year-old who sent Morin the images, said Rene Brown, his defense attorney.

He is not being charged with having sexual relations with a minor because in Massachusetts the age of consent is 16 years old.

Child pornography vs age of consent Fall River police officer charged with child porn. He says it 'doesn’t rise to the level'

Morin appeared before District Court Judge David Sorrenti on Tuesday.

Brown, argued that a clerk magistrate did not have probable cause to allow the criminal case to move ahead, because at the time of the hearing, the photograph was not entered into evidence and a determination on whether it was considered “lewd and lascivious” pornography could not be determined, which is the standard according to the statute.

Age of consent vs. child pornography

Brown reiterated the argument she made during Morin’s arraignment that “this is a consensual, legal relationship in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

She also argued that the two statutes, the age of consent law and the child pornography law, are in direct conflict.

“And I don’t think that the statute on child pornography meant to include instances where there are these legal, consensual relationships,” said Brown. “As much as people may find the age gap disturbing, that’s not illegal.”

Sorrenti responded that he didn’t think “it was the age gap.”

“I think it’s the difference between being 18 and being in high school and not being in high school,” said Sorrenti, and adding that if the statutes are in conflict, it is up to the legislature to correct the issue.

Bristol County Assistant District Attorney Kalene Kobza argued the images were of a lewd and lascivious nature, and that even if Morin didn’t request the photographs, “he certainly was a part of it.”

What's next for Michael Pessoa? Ex-city cop serving sentence for police brutality heading to trial in second of three cases

“Not only did he take the action to look at the photograph when they were sent, he saved them and had a permanent record of the photograph itself,” said Kobza. “He didn’t get rid of the photograph; he didn’t tell the minor who is age 17 that she couldn’t send it.”

Kobza argued that Morin is a 38-year-old sworn officer “who had a duty to enforce the law.”

Sorrenti said he would take the arguments regarding the request for dismissal and the prosecutor’s opposition under advisement.

Morin’s next court appearance is on Nov. 21 for a pre-trial conference.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River police officer's lawyer wants child pornography case dropped