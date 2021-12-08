Judge hears argument for need to move murder trial out of county

Dec. 8—WHITLEY COUNTY — The jury trial for a man charged with killing three people, one of whom was pregnant, will be heard in Whitley County for now, a circuit court judge decided during a motion hour hearing Monday afternoon.

Prior to Monday's motion hour, defense attorneys for Paul Brock, 41, filed a motion for a change of venue on behalf of their client, who is accused of killing Mary Jackson, 74, her pregnant granddaughter, Tiffany Myers, 33, and Myers' husband Aaron Byers, 45. The bodies of Jackson and Myers were found at their Ellison Street residence in February 2018. It was determined that they had been shot to death. Byers' body was found days later in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Corinth Cemetery Road.

Brock was developed as the main person of interest in the killings by the Corbin Police Department, being brought in for questioning the morning of Feb. 18, 2018, before being arrested later that day and charged with three counts of murder. A fourth charge of murder was later added after the body of Byers was found.

Brock was later indicted that same year and his case would continue for the next three years. A jury trial was scheduled for September of this year. As prosecutors and defense attorneys made their way through the jury selection ahead of the trial, Brock accepted a plea deal from the Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

Following Brock's agreement, the office Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling confirmed Brock had accepted a plea deal that would see him serve 70 years. However, during Brock's formal sentencing hearing the next month, it was learned that he had withdrawn his agreement and that a jury trial would in fact be necessary.

In its motion for a change of venue, the defense argues that because of the publicity and press coverage Brock's trial has received, he would not stand a fair trial in Whitley County. They argue that articles and stories of Brock's plea deal and ultimate withdraw could lead to potential jurors having read those stories and having a prejudiced opinion of Brock before hearing his case.

"The widespread coverage of Mr. Brock's guilty plea prevents a fair trial," reads the motion filed by Brock's attorney Andrea Kendall. "Every press outlet in the county covered Mr. Brock's guilty plea. Citizens who use Facebook and Twitter also saw this prejudicial coverage. The news coverage of Mr. Brock's guilty plea and the voiding of that plea will defeat the presumption of innocence in the minds of the juror."

As a result, the defense had a survey conducted in which it says random residents of Whitley County were called and asked about their knowledge of Brock's trial. The results of that survey were expected to be heard during Monday's motion hour, however Kendall informed the court that the survey's polling was just completed last week and that the report and therefore the defense's expert would not be available Monday. Therefore, a motion to continue the hearing on the petition for a venue change was also submitted by the defense prior to Monday's hearing.

Bowling argued that the matter should be heard Monday, as that was what the court had previously ordered. He also argued the validity of the survey, noting that there was no way to ensure that the people participating in the survey were really residents of Whitley County or were who they said they were. Bowling also asked that if the court decided it wanted to hear testimony from the defense's expert on the survey, that it be done before a jury pool is scheduled to be selected December 21. From that jury pool, smaller panels of juries will be pulled to hear specific cases over the next year, including Brock's as it stands.

Bowling also argued that both sides were nearly able to seat a jury and four alternate jurors before Brock had accepted the plea deal back in September. He said that by allowing the matter to be argued after the jury pool is selected, it leaves the door open for the defense to identify those potential jurors in the jury pool and conduct "more research."

Kendall assured the court that would not be the case. However, Judge Dan Ballou ultimately decided to not take any formal action on the matter Monday. The court will move forward with selecting a jury pool and drawing a panel of jurors for Brock's now-scheduled March jury trial. Judge Ballou did take the time to issue both Brock and his attorneys that a fair process would take place and that the matter could be revisited if needed.