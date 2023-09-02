Judge hears arguments to dismiss OYFS criminal cases but does not issue ruling

Sep. 1—A group of current and former Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services employees facing criminal prosecution must have their cases dismissed because they are considered legally immune, their defense attorneys argued.

The defense's claims are a "disingenuous" attempt to circumvent proper legal procedure and allow the review of some of the government's evidence in advance, countered the district attorney's office.

After more than an hour of argument by both sides Friday, Judge James Gibbons said he will take the question of whether to dismiss the criminal cases against the county employees under advisement. He did not indicate when a ruling would come.

"This is a very serious matter," Gibbons said. "There is a lot that's hanging in the balance for everybody."

The hearing Friday came after weeks of back-and-forth legal filings on a defense motion to quash the criminal cases against the five from OYFS on claims the staffers are immune from prosecution under the law and that the district attorney's office did not establish a case they endangered children and failed to report child abuse.

Those facing prosecution are caseworkers Amy Helcoski, 50, of Scranton, and Erik Krauser, 46, of Dickson City, retired caseworker Randy Ramik, 57, of Clarks Green, and supervisors Sadie Coyne (O'Day), 34, of Scranton and Bryan Walker, 51, of Archbald.

They've been accused by prosecutors and Scranton police of endangering eight children who lived in three different homes by ignoring bug-infested and filthy conditions, reports of physical and sexual abuse and their lack of food, medical care and schooling.

Helcoski, Krauser, Coyne and Walker were placed on administrative leave following the arrests.

"This isn't a matter of neglect," Assistant District Attorney Kim Moraski said of one of the cases. "This is a matter of abuse."

Shortly after the arrests, their defense attorneys — Matthew Comerford, who represents Coyne; David J. Solfanelli, who represents Helcoski; Terrence J. McDonald, who represents Krauser; Robert C. Trichilo, who represents Walker and John M. Price, who represents Ramik — sought to have the case quashed before a magistrate judge heard evidence in a preliminary hearing.

On Friday, the defense attorneys questioned city police Detective Jennifer Gerrity regarding the records she collected during her investigation, specifically the case notes collected from OYFS.

Comerford, who represents Coyne, sought to have the heavy trove of records Gerrity bought in two boxes — her face tightened as she lifted them off the prosecution table — though prosecutors objected at the breadth of the request.

Comerford noted he already had some of the case notes pertaining to his client. Deputy District Attorney Gene Riccardo questioned where Comerford received what Riccardo called "confidential records."

Comerford replied that he did not have to answer that question. Comerford declined to comment after the hearing.

Attorney Chris Caputo, who is representing the Office of Youth and Family Services, gave assurances it had been nothing improper and that the records had been legally turned over.

The criminal charges must be dismissed because the employees are statutorily immune from civil or criminal liability, the defense attorneys argued.

McDonald said later he found two questions Gibbons posed "revealing" — is there agreement the actions of the OYFS employees were within the scope of their employment and are they considered mandated reporters of potential child abuse?

No one disagreed.

"I firmly argued and I believe the immunity clause states that if they're acting in accordance with their duties and responsibilities, they are immune," McDonald said.

County prosecutors also argued the statute the defense cited centers on the reporting of child abuse and does not extend to the totality of their work at OYFS.

"Writing down (on paper) the home is safe and appropriate doesn't make it so," Moraski said.

