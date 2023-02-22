Judge hears arguments to retry Wendy Howard case; decision coming next month

Feb. 21—A Tehachapi woman acquitted of murder in the shooting death of her former partner appeared in court Tuesday as her attorney argued against retrying her on a voluntary manslaughter charge that resulted in a hung jury.

"It's nonsensical," defense attorney Tony Lidgett said of proceeding with another trial for his client, Wendy Howard.

Howard was acquitted in October of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter after killing her former partner, Kelly Pitts, 59. She said she shot him in self-defense after facing years of physical and sexual abuse by him, while a prosecutor argued at trial she enacted "vigilante justice" when killing him.

A mistrial was declared after jurors acquitted Howard of voluntary manslaughter in "imperfect self-defense" but deadlocked on voluntary manslaughter in the heat of passion. Five jurors found her innocent of killing in the heat of passion but seven thought her guilty.

Kern Superior Court Judge Charles Brehmer uniquely instructed jurors to consider two legal theories under a voluntary manslaughter charge — known as imperfect self-defense and heat of passion — as two separate considerations. Generally, those two elements are consolidated under a voluntary manslaughter charge and they aren't separate allegations.

Prosecutors cannot retry someone for a charge of which they've already been acquitted, but they can retry a defendant when a jury cannot reach a verdict on a specific charge. Based on this definition, Lidgett has entered a "double jeopardy" plea, which means prosecutors are attempting to retry Howard on a charge on which jurors have already announced their decision.

Lidgett said that, because jurors acquitted Howard of voluntary manslaughter, she cannot be retried. He added that, despite looking for months, the District Attorney's Office couldn't cite a case that would back their claims.

Lidgett said even his office couldn't find a case that separated voluntary manslaughter into two separate theories and, therefore, there's no guidance to understand how to proceed in Howard's case. Prosecutors attempted to show Howard's premeditation during trial, but now they will have to argue the opposite to prove heat of passion for voluntary manslaughter, which is nonsensical to Lidgett, he added.

"I do not understand how the people are not barred from prosecuting on the voluntary manslaughter charge again," Lidgett said.

Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith, who tried Howard's case, noted seven people declared Howard guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the heat of passion, and he said the two legal theories can be differentiated. He's asking for a retrial in a motion filed Friday that the judge has yet to review.

Superior Court Judge Elizabet Rodriguez said she would make a decision March 21 based on motions and arguments filed in this case.

Domestic violence victim advocates across the nation have rallied around Howard's case and called on the DA's office to drop the charge against her. They piled into court Tuesday and asserted in a statement it's a waste of taxpayer dollars to continue Howard's case when she poses "no threat to public safety."

"The DA has never been able to stick to a single story in this because it is not about justice, it is about a conviction," wrote The Wendy Howard Defense Committee, which is advocating for Howard.

Howard only sought to protect herself when she was in danger, the defense committee wrote.

A gag order precludes attorneys from commenting on this case.

