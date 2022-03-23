Judge hears motion to bar Cal City toddlers' adoptive parents from visiting their other kids

Mar. 23—A Kern County judge heard a motion Tuesday in the murder case of two California City toddlers' adoptive parents which sought to prevent the couple from contacting their biological and adopted children.

Trezell, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, have pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of second-degree murder, two felony charges of willful cruelty to a child and a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of adoptive children Orson, 3, and Orrin West, 4.

The Wests also have two other adopted children and two biological kids. Deputy District Attorneys Bryant Estep and Eric Smith filed a criminal protective order against the Wests to remove their visitation rights with those four children.

Defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings said during a morning hearing in Kern County Superior Court the prosecution's motion seeks to stop the parents from talking about the case with the kids, or persuading or intimidating them. The prosecutors provided no evidence that the parents were doing so, other than filing the charges against the Wests, she added.

However, the indictment against the Wests included an allegation that they "induced a minor to commit or assist in the commission of the crime."

It is unclear if Judge Chad A. Louie granted the prosecutors' motion, or adjudicated any other matter regarding the filing, because the public was barred from the afternoon hearing where it was scheduled to be heard. When the public was allowed into the courtroom, Torres Stallings and Tim Hennessy, representing Jacqueline and Trezell West, respectively, said they "received the criminal protective order," but there was no explanation as to what that meant or what was decided.

At the hearing earlier in the day, Torres Stallings said their clients visited their children twice a week for the past 10 months. These meetings were monitored. The Wests also underwent strict drug and alcohol testing while attending parenting classes, she said.

Story continues

After the Wests were in custody, the visitation schedule was modified to one visit per month either in person or virtually, she added. Torres Stallings said she believes the parents will visit the children virtually, thereby removing a need for the criminal protective order.

In another matter, Judge Louie granted the prosecutors' request to modify the gag order to include all motions, declarations and exhibits filed in the case.

A spokeswoman for Kern County Department of Human Services, under which Child Protective Services operates, declined to comment Tuesday, citing the gag order.

However, spokeswoman Jana Slagle previously answered The Californian's emailed questions about custody issues, without speaking directly about the West case.

Removing a child from a parent's custody and then determining the fitness of a parent is a long process, Slagle wrote in the email.

Those legally authorized to remove children include law enforcement and child protective services agencies, Slagle wrote at the time. After the removal, several court hearings ensue and each parent and child are provided with attorneys, she added.

A court must decide if reasonable cause exists to place a child into "protective custody." A foster parent, or an approved relative, can receive the child, she wrote. Throughout the hearing process, the parent is given a "case plan" to follow, asked to continually visit their child and take classes that may address why the child was removed for safety reasons, Slagle previously wrote.

"For example, if a child was being physically abused, the parent would need to attend court-ordered classes to help him (or) her learn new ways to parent and possibly attend anger management, or substance abuse prevention classes," Slagle wrote, not commenting directly on the West case.

Typically, a parent gets a six-month plan to complete, which is monitored by the court, social workers and attorneys. If a parent completes the plan, they can reunite with their children; if not, they could potentially lose custody, she added.

"This is a long process," Slagle wrote.

Visitation orders are often implemented when parents seek to rehabilitate themselves and regain custody of their children, said paralegal Eric Miranda of Kilpatrick & Associates, a law office specializing in child custody and visitation that is not involved in the West case.

"It's to ensure that the relationship doesn't necessarily die with incarceration," Miranda said. "They want to ensure that there's still that familial bond unless there is an absolute 100 percent need to terminate the parental rights. Terminating parental rights is like (a) last-ditch effort."