Judge hears power struggle over masking in Florida schools

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CURT ANDERSON and TERRY SPENCER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida's power struggle over wearing masks in school to guard against coronavirus infections landed Monday before a judge considering a lawsuit that challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis' order reserving the mask decision for parents.

The three-day hearing before Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper pits pro-mask parents against the Republican governor and state education officials who say parents, not schools, should choose whether their children cover up inside schools.

The hearings come as the highly contagious delta variant causes a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths across Florida, where the school year is already being disrupted.

Some districts belatedly began requiring masks, as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and numerous medical organizations, after classroom exposures forced them to send thousands of students and hundreds of teachers and staff into isolation or quarantine.

At least seven school districts representing more than 1 million Florida students were defying the governor's order as of Monday morning and others have scheduled votes soon on the issue. State education officials have vowed to financially punish districts that don't comply with the order, contending they are violating state law unless they allow parents to opt-out their children for any reason.

Charles Dodson, a former judge representing the parents challenging the governor's order, said in an opening statement that the delta variant affects children more than the previous virus strain and places them at greater risk in crowded schools.

“Because of the delta variant, our schools are not safe and secure unless everyone wears a mask,” Dodson said. “It is certainly an emergency.”

The Florida Constitution and state law give local school boards the authority to decide health and safety matters affecting their students, Dodson said. He asked the judge to block the DeSantis order.

“Each local school board, and only each local school board, should be able to decide in each district whether to make masks mandatory," Dodson said.

A lawyer for the defendants — DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the state school board and education department — said the governor's order comports with the state constitution and law, particularly the Parents Bill of Rights measure that took effect in July.

That law states that only parents and legal guardians can “direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health” of their child, attorney Michael Abel said.

Abel said the state's experts will testify that requiring students to wear masks causes many harms — — speaking difficulty, mood changes, breathing issues and depression — while scientists disagree on their effectiveness against the coronavirus.

Citing state statistics from 2020 — before the delta variant swept across the U.S. — Abel said 40 of the 67 Florida school districts mandated masks, and yet still had positive virus tests for 48 of every 1,000 students. Districts without mask requirements had positive tests for 50 out of every 1,000 students.

“Mask mandates are unnecessary,” Abel said. “We will show that all of the state's actions were consistent with the Florida Constitution and state statute.”

The mask issue has sparked heated debates at local school board meetings, with one side claiming that a ban on mandatory mask rules denies their children a safe education, and the other contending such requirements amount to government overreach and even tyranny.

Miami-Dade schools, the nation’s fourth-largest district, started classes on Monday for its 340,000 students with a strict mask mandate. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district would wear any punishment the state doles out as a “badge of honor.”

“I know it (wearing masks) is an inconvenience but it is a necessity considering the explosive nature of COVID-19 transmission in our community,” Carvalho said.

Sarasota County implemented its new mandatory mask policy on Monday -- much to the chagrin of some students. Masks were optional the first two weeks of classes, but outbreaks districtwide prompted the school board to impose a strict mandate. Only students who provide a doctor’s note will be excused, an opt-out mirrored by other districts with mask requirements.

“I’ve struggled with wearing a mask. I know a lot of my friends have, too,” Mya Mamazza, an 11th-grader, told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune outside school Monday. “I have asthma, so it’s really hard for me.”

She wants the district to offer online classes if masks are mandatory, so she won’t have to wear one.

This hearing is scheduled to end by Wednesday. It's not immediately clear when Cooper will rule, but the judge has said he prefers to issue his decisions from the bench — and he acknowledged Monday that time is of the essence.

“I want everyone to have enough time, but I think we need to move as quickly as we can,” Cooper said.

_____

Spencer reported from Fort Lauderdale.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida education board to county schools: Allow mask opt-outs or lose funding

    The Florida Board of Education announced on Friday that they were giving the Broward School Board 48 hours to comply […] The post Florida education board to county schools: Allow mask opt-outs or lose funding appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Probe clears police officer who shot woman in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

    The U.S. Capitol Police said on Monday an internal investigation has found no wrongdoing by the police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt, a supporter of then-President Donald Trump killed during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Babbitt, 35, was a U.S. Air Force veteran who embraced far-right conspiracy theories on social media, including Trump's false assertions that his 2020 presidential election loss was due to fraud.

  • More Florida school districts to require masks in battle against governor’s order

    At least seven districts, accounting for more than a million students, are in defiance of DeSantis’s order banning mask mandatesFDA gives full approval to Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 The first day of school at Barbara Goleman Senior High School in Miami Lakes, Florida on Monday. Photograph: Cristóbal Herrera/EPA Florida’s battle over school mask mandates has reached the governor’s doorstep after education leaders in the state capital, Tallahassee, became the latest to defy Ron DeSantis’s ban. Ro

  • Battle over kids and COVID, Twitter briefly suspends gov’s spox, and more Artiles intrigue

    It’s Monday, Aug. 23 and Florida now has seven of its 67 school districts requiring that students and staff show up for class in face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

  • School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US: AP-NORC poll

    As COVID-19 cases surge around the country, a majority of Americans say they support mask mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools, according to a new poll, but their views are sharply divided along political lines. About 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Similar shares say teachers and eligible students should also be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • New York City Expected to Require Vaccines for All Teachers, School Workers

    • New York City will require all 148,000 city Department of Education workers, including teachers, principals, custodians, and central office staff, to get at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Sept. 27, Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce on Monday, according to a New York Times report. The push is supported by the city’s teachers union, which is still negotiating what will happen to those who don’t comply with the mandate. De Blasio has been adamant that all students return to schools in person on Sept. 13 but hasn’t said how the city will handle testing or quarantining.

  • Florida mayor: 'I’d ask the governor to rethink his agenda'

    New confirmed cases of COVID-19 and resulting hospitalizations are skyrocketing in Florida, and the mayor of Fort Lauderdale would like Governor Ron DeSantis to rethink some of the policies contributing to elevated transmission.

  • College students on high COVID alert ahead of return to campus

    With the Delta variant surging, college students are not ready to resume campus life as normal, according to a new Generation Lab/Axios poll.Why it matters: For four-year students who enrolled in 2019-20, there is just one year remaining to enjoy something resembling a regular college experience.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Out of a list of activities that included going to an indoor party, dancing with others, and close conversations without masks,

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium, personal income and spending: What to know this week

    Traders this week are poised to focus closely on the Federal Reserve's appearance in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week for the central bank's annual Economic Policy Symposium.

  • Democrat brushes off GOP efforts to tie party to Kabul fallout ahead of midterms

    Republican efforts to saddle the Democrats with fallout from the fall of Kabul won't necessarily fly with voters — or instill fears in midterm candidates.Why it matters: Axios traveled to Virginia’s 7th District last week, where Rep. Abigail Spanberger is running for re-election in a bellwether district. She focused solely on selling President Biden’s stimulus package and the bipartisan infrastructure deal still working its way through Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mark

  • Op-Ed: In response to Delta variant, FDA must fast-track COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 12

    At the current pace, a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 won't be available until early 2022. Here's how the FDA could make it happen more quickly.

  • Alleged shadow candidate to testify against dark money sponsor in Florida campaign probe

    A no-party candidate paid to run a ghost campaign in a South Florida state senate election will testify against a former state lawmaker facing felony charges for allegedly orchestrating a 2020 dark money vote-siphoning scheme that may have spanned several state senate districts.

  • CDC issues new guidance for cruise passengers

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to avoid cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status.

  • Conspiracy theories, guns and alleged assaults keep SC alleged Capitol rioter in jail

    A dangerous devotion to false conspiracy theories such as QAnon played a role in a judge’s decision to deny Nicholas Languerand bond and to keep him in jail until his trial.

  • Sean Penn says he was 'relieved' after daughter Dylan 'nailed' her first scene after he cast her in 'Flag Day'

    Penn stars opposite his 30-year-old daughter.

  • Sterling Shepard, Troy Hill embrace, laugh off fist-fight

    New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard and Cleveland Browns CB Troy Hill embraced on Sunday and proceeded to laugh off their fist-fight.

  • Parents and teachers at odds over push for cameras in classrooms

    Growing numbers of concerned parents across the country have started to push for cameras in the classroom as the debate heats up over what students are taught in public school.

  • I served in Afghanistan as a US Marine, twice. Here’s the truth in two sentences

    This veteran and Missouri U.S. Senate candidate saw what the Afghan National Security Forces really were. | Opinion

  • Trump’s border wall reportedly in severe disrepair in Arizona

    Photographs published by Gizmodo appear to show sections of the partially constructed wall torn apart by monsoon rains Donald Trump visits an unfinished section of the wall along the US-Mexico border in Pharr, Texas on 30 June 2021. Photograph: Callaghan O’Hare/Reuters When Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015 by saying “Nobody builds walls better than me”, it was to say the least a questionable claim. Trump insisted the “great wall” he planned for the southern US border, to k