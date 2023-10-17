No emergency action needed to stop possible migrant shelter: judge

TechCrunch

In a move that will help cement the incursion of U.S.-based VCs into the European ecosystem, General Catalyst and La Famiglia have announced they are, in their words, “joining forces.” Jeannette zu Fürstenberg, founding partner of La Famiglia, is slated to become a managing director within General Catalyst's global partnership, driving a "long-term vision for Europe," alongside her La Famiglia GP, Judith Dada. Fürstenberg has spoken frequently in the past about European resilience and technological sovereignty, no doubt a subject which will bring her investment thesis to bear in areas like climate, industrial and defense, in addition to traditional software-centric opportunities.