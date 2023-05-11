Judge holds man accused in weekend stabbing death

LAS CRUCES – A judge found that a Las Cruces man is dangerous, and no release conditions could protect the public after police said he stabbed another man during a fight last weekend.

King David Mungin Jr., 31, was charged with voluntary manslaughter after police say he stabbed George Scott Suckow, 43, during a fight on May 6. Mungin remains in jail as of the publication of this article. A 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office spokesperson confirmed that prosecutors would seek to hold Mungin in jail ahead of trial.

According to an affidavit by LCPD Detective Diana Renteria, Mungin confessed to stabbing Suckow at the outset of a fight this weekend. Mungin told police that Suckow had harassed him and said things came to a head Saturday night when he ran into Suckow on West Picacho Avenue.

Police then discovered Suckow and began transporting him to a hospital, the affidavit said. However, police said Suckow refused treatment, leading them to drop him off on Lohman Avenue. Police then discovered Suckow dead, lying in the former Wing Daddy's parking lot on Telshor Avenue a few hours later.

On Thursday, Judge Richard Jacquez of the Third Judicial District Court ordered Mungin to receive no bond. Mungin will be held in the Doña Ana County Detention Center until a trial is held or the judge finds that new circumstances have changed.

