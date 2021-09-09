UPDATE: Judge to homeless man in murder case: 'You are evil'

Sep. 9—WILKES-BARRE — A homeless man, who was called "evil" by a Luzerne County judge, pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing two women — one from McClure who went missing in 2018 — and was sentenced to life in prison.

Harold David Haulman III, 43, made the plea in Luzerne County Court and he was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty to the murders of McClure resident Tianna Phillips, 25, who went missing in 2018, and Bloomsburg resident Erica Shultz, 26, who went missing late last year.

Haulman was arrested earlier this year on the charges.

Families of both the victims, along with investigators from Michigan who say Haulman also admitted to the 2005 murder of Ashley Parlier, 21, of Battle Creek, were in attendance at Wednesday's plea.

"You are evil," President Judge Michael Vough said to Haulman, who refused to look at the victim's families during the proceedings. "I usually tell people when they are sentenced good luck, but I will not do that with you. Instead, I hope you sit every day and think about what you heard here today."

Haulman was arrested by former Luzerne County detective and Bloomsburg state trooper Shawn Williams, who is the current police chief at the Shikellamy School District.

"I am so happy that justice was served for the families of Erica and Tianna and Ashley," Williams said after the proceedings. "The prosecution and investigative team worked tirelessly to get to this moment and result for these families."

Williams, who began investigating the case last year, said during the course of interviews with Haulman, he was able to get Haulman to confess to Shultz, Phillips, and the Parlier murder, Parlier went missing in 2005.

Researched serial killers

Michigan investigators say Haulman researched serial killers, Hannibal Lector and "Silence of the Lambs," after the Parlier murder took place.

Williams sat at the prosecution table with Assistant Luzerne County District Attorney Dan Zola on Wednesday. Previously, Zola called Haulman a "serial killer who is now off the streets."

During the interviews with Williams, Haulman spoke about the third murder involving Parlier, police said.

Williams contacted Michigan authorities and when Calhoun County Detective John Pignataro arrived in Pennsylvania he spoke with Haulman, who according to court documents, admitted to murdering Parlier and Joseph Whitehurst, in Ramstein, Germany, in 1999. Pignataro, along with Michigan investigators David Homminga and Michigan state trooper Sgt. Chris Suarez attended the proceedings and said Haulman will be taken back to Michigan at some point to face murder charges for the Parlier case.

Haulman told authorities he killed Whitehurst because he "wanted to know," police said. "It was the biggest rush I ever felt," Haulman told police. "Like your whole body. To this day I don't know how many times I hit him and then I was gone."

When asked what homicide Haulman remembers most, Haulman stated, "all of them, I remember in great detail what I did to them," according to court documents.

Police said Haulman also used Google to search grave robbing and statute of limitations.

Haulman said he didn't want to kill Phillips but wanted to kill again, according to court documents. Haulman said killing Shultz was "like a day in the park," police said. Haulman told authorities that it was possible he would have murdered again if he hadn't been caught, according to court documents.

Haulman said he struck Parlier several times in the head, removed his bloody clothing and then watched her for a couple of minutes before realizing she was dead, then he took a shower, according to police. Haulman said he disposed of her clothing at his then place of employment and followed up on the case through the years, police said.

Went back to location

Like the case of Phillips, Haulman admitted to going back to the location in Michigan to see where he said he disposed of the body, and all he found were "bones," according to police.

Zola, Williams and the Michigan investigators all met with the victims' families and Phillips sister, Toshia Feaster, 30, of McClure, on Wednesday.

"We are happy with the outcome but we are not done yet," Feaster said. "There is a lot of unfinished business but I want to say we had the best team of investigators anyone could ask for. I want to thank Shawn Williams, he was the best and he saw our case through to the end."

Williams said Haulman beat Phillips with a hammer and stabbed her with a knife, then disposed of the body in a Columbia County dumpster in 2018.

"You took these women into the woods and killed them for no reason," Vough said to Haulman Wednesday. "I have been doing this for 30 years and you think you see everything then you come along. You are evil. Do you realize what you did?"

The courtroom was silent when Vough spoke and after the judge sentenced Haulman the group of families hugged each other and cried.

"Mr. Haulman you can appeal my sentencing within 10 days, but I am here to tell you I will deny that appeal," the judge said.

Police say on Dec. 6, 2020, relatives reported Shultz missing to the Bloomsburg Police Department. During that investigation, law enforcement learned Shultz was in contact with Haulman when Williams interviewed Haulman's wife, Anne Haulman.

Anne Haulman told police that her husband was also involved with Phillips, according to court documents. Anne Haulman told investigators Haulman and Phillips were seeing each other and that he became irate when she confronted him about the situation, police said.

Haulman was led out of the courtroom and refused to talk to the media. Michigan investigators said they are continuing an investigation in Michigan and expect to have Haulman back to the state in the next few months.