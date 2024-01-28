Judge hopes to move truancy program to Riddle Block 1

Portage County Juvenile Court Judge Patricia Smith has suggested Riddle Block 1 for a program aimed at keeping juveniles out of the detention system.

A Ravenna landmark might become the site for a program designed to keep youth from entering the juvenile detention system.

Judge Patricia Smith, judge in Portage County Probate Court and Juvenile Court, approached Portage County commissioners about relocating the court's Truancy Diversion Program to the fourth floor of Riddle Block 1. The space previously was used to house court clerks during a renovation of the Probate Court, and truancy diversion staff already are housed in the building.

Smith said the building already has security, and is less intimidating to youth and their parents than a courthouse.

"Any kind of truancy diversion programs should not be in the courthouse," she said. "The purpose is to keep the kids out of the courthouse."

Keeping youth out of prison

Smith told commissioners that since taking office, she's worked to maximize state funding designed to keep youth out of state prisons.

In November, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he wants a special working group to examine problems found by an eight-month investigation into Ohio's youth prisons and local juvenile detention centers, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

The investigation by The Cincinnati Enquirer, The Columbus Dispatch, Akron Beacon Journal, Canton Repository and other newspapers found the system is overwhelmed by violence and trauma and doesn't have enough employees to provide adequate security, education and mental health treatment for incarcerated children. Locally, four youths faced charges after a 2021 riot at the Portage-Geauga Juvenile Detention Center.

During the 1980s and 1990s, she said, it was common to send young offenders to prison when they committed felonies.

"They did a lot of research and study and determined that by sending kids to prison, we were just creating more criminals," she said.

In the 1990s, she said, Ohio had 11 juvenile prisons, and now there are three. DeWine, she said, hopes to close those in favor of local, community-based rehabilitation.

Truancy a growing problem

Truancy, she said, is a growing program. Recently, lawmakers floated the idea of paying students to go to school.

Dr. Laura Hebert, superintendent of the Ravenna School District, recently said at one of the district's "Listening Sessions" that the district's absenteeism rate is 43%, which is 3% above the state average. Because of that, she said, the district is working on programs to encourage students to stay in school and be more connected with teachers and staff. They range from beefing up employment programs, allowing students to maintain a job while still attending school, to checking in with students about daily goals, such as not being late to class.

Smith said she handles five times as many cases as when she first took office.

"Because of the program that's in place, we are doing what we're supposed to be doing and diverting kids from the court system into the truancy program," she said.

Smith and her staff met with school leaders and teachers, and asked how they could help. The program started in August 2023 and immediately had 100 referrals. The program was up to 500 cases by the end of 2023.

The program has outgrown the four cubicles that it occupies on the second floor of Riddle Block 1. Truancy specialists work to determine the barriers that are keeping children from attending school. They meet with parents, children and community partners to develop plans.

"It can sometimes be super simple," she said. "Sometimes it's bigger. Sometimes it's a family situation or mental health or substance abuse."

Riddle Block 1 space

The nearly 4,000-square-foot space hosts a data tower for the county's IT system, but otherwise is empty. Judge Patricia Smith has offered to pay fair market value for rent, noting she would spend even more money on another space because of the need for security.

The space is large enough to eventually offer other programs, such as mediation.

Shannon Kautzman, director of internal services, said the space would have cost $3,105.46 a month, or about $9 a square foot. Current numbers for rent aren't available and the rent rate is likely to go up because of recent improvements to the building, she said.

Commissioners said they were in favor of Smith using the space, but wanted to study more before approving the plan.

Grant funding available

Smith said the state of Ohio incentivizes juvenile courts to do rehabilitation programs to avoid sending youth to juvenile detention. When she started in 2021, the court was getting less than $500,000 a year in Reclaim Ohio funds, some based on its census, other based on programming offered.

"We are incentivized not to send them to prison, not to just let them run the streets, but to do programming, to do rehabilitation," she said. The truancy diversion program, she said, is the first contact with the system for many youth.

She worked with with the state and other counties, and increased funding to $795,000 in her second year. Now, she said, the court now brings in $1.172 million in grant funding.

"If we continue to have the success rates that we're having, we will continue to get the funding, because that is the whole landscape that the state of Ohio is getting the juvenile courts to do."

Smith said she uses the grant funding to pay for "direct services" such as salaries of staff, and then uses the money already set aside for the salaries to pay the rent.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County Probate Court Judge Patricia Smith eyes truancy program for Riddle Block 1