Judge: Hospital must release emails

Jan. 19—A federal judge has ordered King's Daughters Medical Center to turn over email correspondences between the hospital and attorneys for Dr. Richard Paulus, as well as records from an internal review, within the next 10 days.

After hearing arguments between hospital attorneys and federal prosecutors, Judge David L. Bunning overruled the KDMC's objections to a federal magistrate's ruling last year, ordering the hospital to comply with a subpoena.

KDMC has previously objected to releasing records from an internal review into heart stents at the hospital that may have provided exculpatory evidence in the case of Dr. Richard Paulus.

Paulus was accused of performing unnecessary stents at KDMC in order to bilk Medicare and Medicaid of money. He was convicted at trial in 2016, and then saw his conviction overturned, reinstated and overturned again. The last vacation of his sentence was due to the Shields Letter, which federal prosecutors received but could not provide to the defense due to a court order.

The Shields Letter revealed the quantity of alleged unnecessary procedures may have been lower than presented by the government. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2020 that it was exculpatory evidence and ordered a new trial — Paulus, who had served a year out of a five-year sentence, was released from prison.

Paulus has since filed two appeals arguing that retrying his case would violate the double jeopardy clause of the U.S. Constitution. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals shot down that bid, but he has since filed with the U.S. Supreme Court. A response from the government in that cause was originally due this week, but has since been pushed back to Feb. 18.

KDMC has argued the records in question were privileged documents, while other records were resulting from email correspondences between Paulus' attorneys and the hospital and were protected under a joint defense agreement.

The U.S. government has argued that KDMC voided its privilege when it presented the Shields Letter to the government prior to Paulus' trial. Prosecutors have since called for all records relating to the letter be submitted to an in-chambers review, to suss out what is pertinent to the case and what is not.

And that's what KDMC has been ordered to do by Bunning — send the records in for review.

