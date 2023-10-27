Judge ignores filings by suspected Delphi killer's former attorney; appoints new counsel

DELPHI, Ind. — Special Judge Frances Gull ignored Wednesday's filings by suspected Delphi killer's attorney, Brad Rozzi, that called for her removal and notified the court he intends to stay on the case.

"Court notes filings by former Attorney Rozzi on October 25, 2023, and takes no action," states Gull's docket entry filed Friday morning, a day after Rozzi's filings were published in the docket. "Attorney Rozzi withdrew from this matter on October 19, 2023, and is no longer counsel of record.

"These filings, therefore, are ordered stricken from the record," Gull stated in Friday's docket entry. "Clerk of the Court ordered to remove the pleadings from the electronic case file and the Chronological Case Summary as being filed in error."

Later Friday, Gull appointed Robert Scremin and William S. Lebrato, both Fort Wayne attorneys, to represent Allen.

Gull also denied media request to video inside the Oct. 31 hearing, stating, "In light of the unauthorized filming and broadcasting of pre-hearing activities in the Courtroom on October 19, 2023, the Court denies these requests in full."

The 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing remains on the court's schedule.

In Friday's docket entries, Gull did not address any of the allegations Rozzi made in this filings, including allegations that Gull violated judicial conduct codes during her time presiding over the case.

Earlier in the week, Rozzi filed a verified notice that he planed to continue to represent Allen, who is accused of killing teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams on Feb. 13, 2017, on the north bank of the Deer Creek east of the Monon High Bridge.

Police arrested Allen Oct. 26, 2022, after tying tool marks on an unfired bullet found at the crime scene to Allen's pistol, according to prosecutors.

Rozzi indicated Oct. 19 before a hearing in Gull's courtroom in Fort Wayne that he would file paperwork withdrawing from the case. But in the docket entries published Thursday, Rozzi indicated he planned to continue to represent Allen, and he called for Gull to dismiss herself from the case.

In both his notice to continue and his motion for Gull's recusal, Rozzi claimed he and former co-counsel Andrew Baldwin, were ambushed on Oct. 19 during an in-chamber hearing with Gull. Rozzi claimed Gull gave them two choices. Voluntarily resign or she would go into open courtroom filled media and read a statement critical of Rozzi and Baldwin's work before dismissing them from the case.

"Attorney Rozzi's oral acquiescence to withdraw his appearance as Defendant Allen's attorney was forced, coerced, and driven only by the circumstances created by the Tribunal which delivered two terrible options: quit or be shamed in public before before being 'disqualified' from representing Mr. Allen," Rozzi wrote in his notice of continued representation which was filed Wednesday and published Thursday.

The motions Gull ignored include Rozzi's notification to continue as Allen's counsel, his motion for Gull to remove herself as special judge, a motion to continue Tuesday's hearing, and a motion for transcripts of the Oct. 19 in-chambers hearing.

The Journal & Courier left a message for Rozzi asking if he planned to appeal his notification to continue as Allen's counsel or the motion for Gull to recuse herself.

He has not replied.

There is a gag order in the case barring attorneys, witnesses or family members from commenting about the case.

Gull's Oct. 19 order

"Prior to the scheduled hearing this date, Attorneys Rozzi and Baldwin advise the Court they will be withdrawing their representation of the defendant," Gull wrote in the Oct. 19 order that was published Thursday — one week after the Fort Wayne hearing and one day after Rozzi's filings. "Court accepts their representations and orders them withdrawn from the cause. Counsel ordered to comply with the previously entered Protective Order on Discovery and are ordered to turn the discovery over in full to the State of Indiana to be made available to successor counsel."

Rozzi's argument to remain on the case

"As of October 24th, Defendant Allen objects to the Court's attempts to strip him of his current counsel," Rozzi's notice to continue as Allen's attorney states.

A new defense team at this point in Allen's case likely will further delay Allen's trial and compromise his defense, Rozzi wrote, adding that nothing in the rules of professional conduct warranted Rozzi's withdrawal from Allen's case.

"Attorney Rozzi notices up this Court of his intention to move forward with the representation of Defendant Allen until a final disposition of this matter," Rozzi wrote in the notice.

A call for Judge Gull to recuse herself

In a second filing that was published Thursday, Rozzi calls for Gull to recuse herself, questioning her impartiality.

Rozzi claimed that Gull repeatedly sealed defense motions, including the Franks motion and supporting 136-page memorandum, as well as three affidavits from prison officials and an affidavit from an accused leaker. However, she has not sealed the prosecution's filings.

Rozzi cites Indiana's Access to Court Records Rule, noting that records are supposed to be open to public inspection, except for specific examples, none of which applied to Allen's case, according to the motion.

"By secreting pleadings from the docket without following the Access to Court Record Rules, Judge Gull has, or has allowed, violation of public access," Rozzi writes in his motion for Gull to recuse herself. "Because those acts have only shielded documents from the defendant, these actions clearly demonstrate a lack of impartiality and fairness in violation of Judicial Rule 1.1. …"

Rozzi's motion calling for Gull's recusal also cited the Oct. 19 in-chambers discussion that forced him and Baldwin from the case.

In the motion for Gull's removal, Rozzi lists several complaints Gull has made against the defense, and Rozzi offers the explanations for the defense's decisions.

"The Court alleged that Mr. Baldwin put improper statements in his Frank's memorandum. Not false or misleading statements, just improper in her opinion," Rozzi wrote.

A Frank's hearing is a part of a motion to suppress in which the defense alleges law enforcement misled the court in order to get a search warrant. Therefore, the evidence from that warrant should be suppressed, according to motions filed by Allen's attorneys.

After Allen's attorneys filed a motion for a Franks hearing, prosecutors asked for a memorandum supporting the motion. Defense produced a 136-page memorandum detailing why they believed police misled the original judge in the case in order to get a search warrant.

That memorandum was public before it was sealed, and it reveals allegations that Libby and Abby were ritually killed in a human sacrifice by Odinists, a pagan Norse religion. The memorandum pointed to statements and comments by want-to-be Odinist who knew details about the crime scene, yet police dismissed pursuing them as possible suspects.

In response to this allegation of improper statements in the memorandum, Rozzi defends their actions, writing, "The court had disdain for the defense for not filing it under seal even though there was no order to do so. That memorandum was demanded by the prosecution before there could be a Frank's hearing.

"It is an impressive piece of legal writing and has been lauded by expert defense counsel across the nation. It again was required by applicable guidelines," he wrote.

All totaled, Rozzi alleges in his motion for recusal that Gull violated six rules of judicial conduct.

Rozzi also filed a motion asking for transcripts of the Oct. 19 in-chambers hearing in Allen County.

Lastly, Rozzi filed a motion to continue the Oct. 31 hearing. He cites several pending motions before the court, including the motion for Gull's recusal published Thursday, and notes that it will take more than a day's worth of hearing to vet all of the motions before the court.

Defense's motion for a Franks hearing remains unresolved in the court.

"The Defense multiple Motions for a Franks Hearing remain unresolved as the Court is still reviewing the thousands of pages of exhibits attached to the Motions, as well as the multiple hours of digital evidence submitted by counsel," Gull wrote in her Oct. 19 order after the hearing in Fort Wayne.

Since Gull ignored Rozzi's Oct. 25 filings, the hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning remains on the docket, presumably with newly appointed public defenders Scremin and Lebrato — not Rozzi.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

