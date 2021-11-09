Judge ignores plea agreement, sentences pursuit driver to 4 years in prison

Stock image

A man who confessed to authorities he was trying to get law enforcement to shoot and kill him during a pursuit on Interstate 77 earlier this year, was sentenced to four years in prison Monday in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Emerson Jeffrey, 31, of Jefferson, previously plead guilty to single counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and an amended count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, as part of a negotiated plea.

The plea agreement requested Judge Daniel G. Padden impose a three-year sentence for the failure to comply conviction and a consecutive year for the obstructing conviction, and suspend the prison term in favor of five years of community control sanctions.

Citing a need to protect the public from future crimes by Jeffrey and other criminals, Padden ignored the request and ordered the defendant to serve the full prison term.

"These types of cases are difficult," said Padden, while acknowledging Jeffrey's long history of mental health issues. "They are hard and they have competing interests. But, the prison term is not suspended because of the need to protect the public."

The judge told Jeffrey that Ohio law requires him to first protect the public from future crimes and then punish the offender and promote their effective rehabilitation.

Padden pointed to lengthy criminal history in Ohio and Florida as a factor in determining the sentence.

"This is his sixth felony case," said Padden.

Prior offenses reportedly included multiple theft charges, a burglary conviction and drug-related offenses in both states. Jeffrey served a prison sentence for the third-degree felony burglary conviction in Hardin County.

Ohio law also required the court to sentence Jeffrey to consecutive prison terms based on the conviction for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Padden imposed a 99-year driver's license suspension and ordered Jeffrey to pay court costs, although no fine was imposed.

Jeffrey was given 70 days credit for time served since his arrest on Jan. 20 following a lengthy stand off with authorities along I-77 near the Guernsey-Noble county line.

In court Monday, Jeffrey admitted he told State Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Masinelli that officers would have to shoot and kill him after initially being stopped for a traffic violation.

"He said please don't do this, but I drove away," Jeffrey told the judge.

Masinelli and other law enforcement pursued Jeffrey south at approximately 65 mph until he allegedly accelerated to 109 mph upon approaching a spike strip deployed by a trooper.

Jeffrey said he was trying to harm himself.

"I was only trying to get them to kill me," said Jeffrey in court. "If I was trying to hurt anybody else, I would have swerved at the cop instead of swerving to hit the spike strip. I wanted to flip my car to hurt myself and I jerked the steering wheel after hitting the spikes, but it just spun on the road."

The vehicle slid off the right side of I-77 and came to rest in a wooded area along the highway where Jeffrey refused to exit the car while surrounded by troopers and sheriff's deputies from Guernsey and Noble counties.

After crashing, Jeffrey consumed a significant amount of pills before finally exiting the vehicle some time later.

But instead of surrendering, Jeffrey emerged brandishing a knife and held authorities at bay until a Taser was eventually used to gain control of him approximately three hours after the crash.

"I really was on a mission to die," said Jeffrey.

Guernsey County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kent Biegler and defense attorney Matthew Mollica asked Paden to suspend the maximum four-year sentence in favor of community control sanctions Monday.

Both attorneys cited Jeffrey's lengthy mental health history and the need for treatment as reasons for the request.

"The charges he pled (guilty) to absolutely fit what he did," said Biegler. "He has mental health issues ... ongoing mental health issues that will continue to be ongoing unless he receives treatment. He didn't try to assault the officers. He had knives that he held out trying to get them to shoot him."

Biegler and Mollica praised Patrol Lt. Melanie Appleman for taking control of the scene and preventing Jeffrey from being harmed.

"Because of her patience, he was not killed or harmed," said Biegler.

Mollica explained Jeffrey's mental condition in the days following his arrest.

"He stabbed himself with a pen at the initial hearing and he wrapped a cord around himself in an attempt to harm himself," said Mollica of his client's desire to die in January. "He had toilet paper jammed tightly in his ears at the jail to stop the voices."

Mollica told Padden his client is better because he is taking his medication and attending mental health counseling appointments.

"I fear if he goes to prison and then gets out, what happens then," said Mollica. "He is not the same person as when this offense occurred. Give him a chance."

Jeffrey also asked Padden to give him a chance when called upon by the judge.

"I have insurance to get meds and a place to live with food and someone who loves me," said an emotional Jeffrey. "Please give me a chance to show you."

Jeffrey said he started drinking alcohol at age 6 and smoking marijuana with his mother at age 7. He was removed from his home at age 11 after allegedly being sexually assaulted by his father, according to court testimony.

He was reportedly in and out of multiple foster homes and group homes over the next several years.

Following the arrest, Mollica filed a motion seeking a competency evaluation and filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea on March 4.

Dr. Daniel Hrinko of the Forensic Diagnostic Center of Region 9 determined Jeffrey was competent to stand trial following an evaluation, according to report revealed during a competency hearing on May 25.

An initial indictment of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, returned by a grand jury on Feb. 18 was amended to the obstructing official business on Aug. 19 when Jeffrey entered the negotiated pleas.

A sentencing hearing slated for Oct. 27 was continued to Monday after Jeffrey was arrested and charged with persistent disorderly conduct following an altercation with a female relative four days earlier in Belmont County.

Jeffrey was incarcerated in the Belmont County Jail at the time of the sentencing hearing, but was released after pleading no contest to the fourth-degree misdemeanor offense.

He was sentenced in Belmont County Western Court to 30 days in jail with four days credit for time served and 26 days suspended. He was ordered to pay a $200 fine and court costs totaling $105.

Jeffrey was remanded into the custody of the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office for transport to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections' Reception Center in Orient to begin serving the prison sentence.

