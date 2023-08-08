Judge imposes consecutive sentencing for Hillsdale man found with gun, meth

HILLSDALE — Hillsdale County Circuit Judge Sara S. Lisznyai imposed consecutive sentencing in the cases of a Hillsdale man found in possession of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm months after his release from prison.

Shaden C. Sanders, 41, entered no contest pleas June 5 in two separate criminal complaints filed within 30 days of each other just months after being discharged from the Michigan Department of Correction in November 2022 for a previous drug conviction.

In a first case from March 15, Sanders pleaded no contest as a second-offense habitual offender to possession of methamphetamine. And in the April 12 case, Sanders pleaded no contest to third-degree fleeing police where officers once again discovered methamphetamine.

Sanders appeared in court Monday, Aug. 7, dressed in jailhouse garb, and sat next to his attorney, Keith Stickley, for sentencing in both matters.

When given the chance to address the court, Sanders apologized to his family, the community and the courts.

More: Convict found with meth, gun months after prison release pleads no contest

“I’ve been a drug addict since the age of 13,” Sanders said. “Please give me an opportunity.”

Hillsdale County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Wisniewski addressed Sanders’ plea for an opportunity to get help and said that he has continued to violate the law repeatedly since his first arrest in 2001.

“He continues to engage in criminal activity almost instantaneously,” Wisniewski said. “He does not comply with parole or probation. I believe Mr. Sanders believes he wants help, but he does not avail himself of any help.”

In fact, on July 1, 2022, Sanders was sent to the Hope House and kicked out 11 days later when staff suspected he was distributing suboxone to other residents.

Given his lengthy history and the fact that a loaded 9 mm handgun was discovered in his possession at the time of his March 15 arrest, Wisniewski petitioned the court to impose consecutive sentencings in both matters since the crimes occurred within a month of each other and the fact that Sanders was on bond for one crime when he committed the other.

Story continues

With nine prior felony convictions, eight prior misdemeanors and minimum sentences established by the state sentencing guidelines at 19-47 months for possession of methamphetamine and 14-29 months for fleeing/eluding police, Lisznyai imposed sentencing on the high side of the advisory guidelines.

For possessing methamphetamine, Sanders was ordered to be committed to the Michigan Department of Corrections for a term of 47-120 months. For fleeing police, a sentence of 29-60 months was imposed.

Lisznyai concurred with Wisniewski and imposed consecutive sentencing meaning Sanders will serve one sentence after the other instead of both sentences running at the same time.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Sanders was transported back to the Hillsdale County Jail to await transport to the Charles Egeler Guidance and Reception Center in Jackson following his sentencing hearing.

His criminal past is lengthy. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sent back to prison for a fourth time after officers arrested him in front of Davis Middle School with a large quantity of methamphetamine, a firearm and stolen body armor.

Prior to that, Sanders had served prison sentences for burglary, receiving stolen property, maintaining a drug house, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Consecutive sentences for Hillsdale man found with gun, meth