Judge imposes partial gag order on Trump in Jan. 6 case

A federal judge issued a partial gag order against former U.S. President Donald Trump in his Jan. 6 case, set to go to trial next March.

According to reporters inside the courthouse, Judge Tanya Chutkan’s gag order will limit all parties from making or reposting any statements publicly targeting the special counsel, his staff, the judge’s staff or court personnel.

Prosecutors had argued that even though Trump’s statements were not criminally threatening, his rhetoric has the potential to incite his supports to harass those working on the case.

Trump has repeatedly been accused of attacking and harassing officials overseeing his multiple criminal and civil cases. His attorneys have argued that the former president is protected by the First Amendment and that he does not always mean what he posts on social media.