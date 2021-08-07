Judge indicates he may reject McCann plea deal as too lenient

Joel Mills, Lewiston Tribune, Idaho
·4 min read

Aug. 7—A 2nd District judge indicated Friday that he may reject the plea deal for Daren M. McCann because it may result in only probation.

Prosecutors initially charged McCann, a 57-year-old Lewiston resident, with second-degree murder for the Aug. 4, 2020, shooting death of Jerry Glass Jr., 49, of Spokane, after he caught Glass burglarizing his Soldiers Meadow cabin. McCann pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter in May after mediation led to a binding plea agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, McCann would receive an underlying sentence of three to seven years, which would be suspended in lieu of seven years probation. McCann could serve as long as one year of local jail time, and the defense would be free to argue for less at sentencing.

But after contemplation, Judge Jeff Brudie called a hearing Friday morning to hear arguments from both the prosecution and the defense about why he should accept the deal. He agreed with statements by defense attorney Scott Chapman and Chief Nez Perce County Criminal Deputy Prosecutor April Smith that McCann doesn't present a danger to society and that he has a complete lack of a prior criminal history.

However, Brudie said he also needs to consider factors like retribution for a serious, violent crime and the message of deterrence that a term of incarceration would send to society in general.

"Mr. McCann pled guilty here to an intentional killing of a person, and he was using a weapon that was designed exactly for that purpose," Brudie said. "And that's my concern, if by imposing this sentence I'm diminishing the seriousness of that offense and that act on that day."

According to court testimony at earlier hearings, McCann allegedly shot Glass after he had gone to check on his and his neighbor's cabins after hearing reports that Glass had been burglarizing cabins in the area. Glass had raced away from a Whitman County traffic stop two days earlier in a stolen vehicle, which he crashed in the Zaza Grade area near the cabins.

McCann found Glass on the lower floor of his cabin during his check and placed him under citizen's arrest. He marched Glass at gunpoint down Soldiers Meadow Road to find a cellphone signal so he could call police. Testimony at a preliminary hearing indicated that McCann told sheriff's deputies that he and Glass had gone about two-tenths of a mile on the road when Glass shoved him and ran into the woods.

Glass was 30 to 35 yards away when McCann allegedly fired one shot into the ground, then another shot at Glass, who screamed, "You shot me." McCann called the sheriff's office to report the incident, and deputies who subsequently searched the area found Glass dead in some bushes with a single gunshot wound in the middle of his back.

The deputies also testified that McCann told them he shot at Glass because he was afraid he might keep breaking into cabins and potentially hurt anyone who might be inside.

Chapman noted that the plea agreement was reached with the participation and agreement of Glass' family, and that both the defense and the prosecution wanted to avoid the risks associated with going to trial: the risk of a conviction for the defense with a mandatory minimum sentence, and the risk of an acquittal for the prosecution. All involved parties also have a strong desire to reach closure in the case, he added.

Smith agreed with Chapman's arguments, and even went through the factors of the case the defense could use to secure an acquittal if Brudie rejects the deal and the case goes to trial.

"The defendant was confronted at his own house, by a wanted man that the media was reporting was a threat to the public," Smith said. "The defendant was in the process of getting Mr. Glass to a place where he could call 911 when this crime occurred. Those facts and circumstances are absolutely something the court needs to take into consideration to make an individualized sentence. Unfortunately, Mr. Glass' behavior did contribute to the crime. The high-speed chase leading Mr. Glass to the Waha area, breaking into the cabins, are all factors that will come up at trial, that deputies will testify to, and I'm sure the defendant will testify to as well."

Smith also said the prosecution is confident that McCann would successfully complete probation based on his status as a respected member of the community with no other criminal history.

Brudie said he would take the arguments under advisement, and decide whether he will accept the plea agreement within a week.

Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand grants residency to Google's co-founder Page

    Larry Page, Google's co-founder and one of the world's richest men, has become a New Zealand resident, with immigration services saying he had applied under a category for wealthy investors. "Larry Page submitted an application for residence under the Investor Plus Category on 3 November 2020," Immigration New Zealand said in an e-mailed statement on Saturday.

  • Man charged in killing of Iowa prison staffers pleads guilty

    One of two inmates accused of killing a prison nurse and correctional officer during an escape attempt pleaded guilty Friday to murder and other counts and confessed in court to fatally beating both with a hammer. Thomas Woodard Jr., 38, pleaded guilty in Jones County to two counts of first-degree murder, one count of kidnapping and one count of attempted murder. Woodard and his co-defendant, 29-year-old Michael Dutcher, had each pleaded not guilty in April to the counts in the March 23 deaths of nurse Lorena Schulte, 50, and correctional officer Robert McFarland, 46.

  • Survivors of acid attacks in Mexico unite to push for change

    Elisa Xolalpa has had three daughters and found a job she enjoys since a former boyfriend tried to destroy her life by tossing acid on her when she was 18. Two decades later, she is still seeking justice. Survivors of acid attacks like Xolalpa are banding together and raising their voices in Mexico despite the country’s high rates of violence, which often targets women, and staggering levels of impunity.

  • Thai anti-govt protesters clash with police in Bangkok

    More than a thousand Thai anti-government protesters clashed with police on Saturday, as they protested against the government's failure to handle coronavirus outbreaks and its impact on the economy. Police sealed off a road near Victory Monument in the capital Bangkok using containers and shot tear gas and rubber bullets to push protesters back. "We are holding this line," police announced over loud speaker.

  • Former Charlotte drug dealer hopes to help calm a city that he once brought pain

    On Tuesday, city and Mecklenburg County officials named Platt the site supervisor for the new Alternatives to Violence program.

  • Senator Who Wrote Controversial Crypto Tax Rule Proposes Modest Revision

    The amendment excludes only proof-of-work mining, or the selling of hardware or software that gives individuals control of private keys to access digital assets.

  • Butterfly that survived wildfire drinks from aid worker's palm

    The video posted showed another aid worker pouring water into the palm of his colleague's hand as the butterfly continued to drink.Several NGO's have set up field hospitals in the areas affected by the wildfires where they have rescued mostly turtles, while many livestock have died.Firefighters continued to battle blazes which President Tayyip Erdogan has described as the worst Turkey has suffered, devastating tens of thousands of hectares of forest and forcing thousands of Turks and tourists to flee.Eight people have died since the fires first broke out last week and environmentalists had warned of fresh danger as the flames encroached on the power plant.

  • Thai police fire tear gas at protest over COVID response

    Thai riot police on Saturday fired water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to repel a crowd of several hundred young anti-government protestors who marched on an army base where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has his residence to demand his resignation. The demonstrators threw rocks, bottles, fireworks and fired slingshots during the hourslong confrontation in the Din Daeng area of Bangkok, which was obscured by swirling smoke. The rally was led by the Free Youth, a student protest group that drew tens of thousands to its protests last year.

  • Heavyweight La Cruz joins Cuban veterans' 2-time gold rush

    Only six fighters had won gold medals in two weight classes in Olympic boxing before a trio of polished Cuban veterans joined the club over the past four days in Tokyo. Julio César La Cruz, Roniel Iglesias and Arlen López showed the Cuban domination of this Olympic discipline is far from finished, no matter how much the game changes around them. La Cruz capped the trifecta on Friday with a clear victory over Russian heavyweight Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, putting on a defensive masterclass in his 5:0 win.

  • Black Chicago Family Files Lawsuit Against CPD, Accuses Officers of Pointing Guns at Family—Including 2 Young Black Girls

    A Black family in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago is suing the city and the Chicago Police Department over a 2019 incident that, according to the lawsuit, has all the familiar hallmarks of the common cop practice of being aggressive and reckless as hell when dealing with Black residents and searching for Black suspects.

  • Chase Winovich teases return to Patriots in Instagram post

    According to Chase Winovich's Instagram post, the New England Patriots defensive end will be back with the team "soon".

  • U.S. men's track woes continue in Tokyo

    American men once owned the track, but what looked like a promising week in Tokyo has turned nightmarish in a hurry.The state of play: In every Summer Games the U.S. has participated in, at least one man has gone home with a track gold medal. Just four events remain in Tokyo to keep that streak alive.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFriday: 5K and 4x400 relay heatSaturday: 1500, 4x400 final, marathonDriving the news: There have b

  • Afghanistan: Dawa Khan Menapal assassinated in Kabul

    Taliban militants killed Dawa Khan Menapal in the capital after warning they would target officials.

  • UPS pushes for changes to Postal Service reform bill

    Package delivery is at the heart of an intense lobbying campaign.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recovering from coronavirus woes

    Berkshire's manufacturing, service and retailing businesses had struggled a year earlier as economic activity plunged, job losses soared and shoppers stayed home. But in its latest quarterly report, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said many of those businesses were posting significant recoveries in earnings and revenue, some topping pre-pandemic levels, despite supply chain disruptions and higher costs. Another sign Berkshire is faring better is that it did not repeat a caution from its previous quarterly report, that other operating businesses were still facing adverse effects from the pandemic.

  • Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police

    A New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man on Friday became the first people charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly siege. The pair of plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases in which Capitol rioters are charged with attacking police as part of an effort to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory. Both defendants face more than three years in prison if a judge adheres to estimated sentencing guidelines spelled out in the plea agreements.

  • France: Opponents of virus certificates protest for 4th week

    The demonstrations on Saturday come two days after France's Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed to enter. Three more separate gatherings were planned in the French capital, and dozens of street protests were organized in other French cities. Polls show that most people in France support the health passes, which are issued to individuals either vaccinated against the coronavirus or who have proof of recovering from COVID-19 or negative results from a recent test.

  • A man pretending to be a fan trolled MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell while he filmed a TV interview

    Lindell, wearing a suit and tie paired with khaki shorts, responded, "I'm live on TV right now," while attempting to hush the troll.

  • Boise woman facing U.S. Capitol riot charges ordered to stay away from Idaho Statehouse

    Pamela Hemphill appeared via video for a Washington, D.C., federal court hearing and was granted pretrial release, with conditions.

  • The Patriots should take lead on vital vaccine conversations. Instead, they’ve opted out.

    The Patriots were extremely avoidant about questions about vaccination.