Judge indicates he may reject McCann plea deal as too lenient

Aug. 7—A 2nd District judge indicated Friday that he may reject the plea deal for Daren M. McCann because it may result in only probation.

Prosecutors initially charged McCann, a 57-year-old Lewiston resident, with second-degree murder for the Aug. 4, 2020, shooting death of Jerry Glass Jr., 49, of Spokane, after he caught Glass burglarizing his Soldiers Meadow cabin. McCann pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter in May after mediation led to a binding plea agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, McCann would receive an underlying sentence of three to seven years, which would be suspended in lieu of seven years probation. McCann could serve as long as one year of local jail time, and the defense would be free to argue for less at sentencing.

But after contemplation, Judge Jeff Brudie called a hearing Friday morning to hear arguments from both the prosecution and the defense about why he should accept the deal. He agreed with statements by defense attorney Scott Chapman and Chief Nez Perce County Criminal Deputy Prosecutor April Smith that McCann doesn't present a danger to society and that he has a complete lack of a prior criminal history.

However, Brudie said he also needs to consider factors like retribution for a serious, violent crime and the message of deterrence that a term of incarceration would send to society in general.

"Mr. McCann pled guilty here to an intentional killing of a person, and he was using a weapon that was designed exactly for that purpose," Brudie said. "And that's my concern, if by imposing this sentence I'm diminishing the seriousness of that offense and that act on that day."

According to court testimony at earlier hearings, McCann allegedly shot Glass after he had gone to check on his and his neighbor's cabins after hearing reports that Glass had been burglarizing cabins in the area. Glass had raced away from a Whitman County traffic stop two days earlier in a stolen vehicle, which he crashed in the Zaza Grade area near the cabins.

McCann found Glass on the lower floor of his cabin during his check and placed him under citizen's arrest. He marched Glass at gunpoint down Soldiers Meadow Road to find a cellphone signal so he could call police. Testimony at a preliminary hearing indicated that McCann told sheriff's deputies that he and Glass had gone about two-tenths of a mile on the road when Glass shoved him and ran into the woods.

Glass was 30 to 35 yards away when McCann allegedly fired one shot into the ground, then another shot at Glass, who screamed, "You shot me." McCann called the sheriff's office to report the incident, and deputies who subsequently searched the area found Glass dead in some bushes with a single gunshot wound in the middle of his back.

The deputies also testified that McCann told them he shot at Glass because he was afraid he might keep breaking into cabins and potentially hurt anyone who might be inside.

Chapman noted that the plea agreement was reached with the participation and agreement of Glass' family, and that both the defense and the prosecution wanted to avoid the risks associated with going to trial: the risk of a conviction for the defense with a mandatory minimum sentence, and the risk of an acquittal for the prosecution. All involved parties also have a strong desire to reach closure in the case, he added.

Smith agreed with Chapman's arguments, and even went through the factors of the case the defense could use to secure an acquittal if Brudie rejects the deal and the case goes to trial.

"The defendant was confronted at his own house, by a wanted man that the media was reporting was a threat to the public," Smith said. "The defendant was in the process of getting Mr. Glass to a place where he could call 911 when this crime occurred. Those facts and circumstances are absolutely something the court needs to take into consideration to make an individualized sentence. Unfortunately, Mr. Glass' behavior did contribute to the crime. The high-speed chase leading Mr. Glass to the Waha area, breaking into the cabins, are all factors that will come up at trial, that deputies will testify to, and I'm sure the defendant will testify to as well."

Smith also said the prosecution is confident that McCann would successfully complete probation based on his status as a respected member of the community with no other criminal history.

Brudie said he would take the arguments under advisement, and decide whether he will accept the plea agreement within a week.

