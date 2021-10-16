Argentine judge indicts Spanish Franco-era minister on murder charges

Local workers remove a statue of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in Spain
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graham Keeley and Jorge Otaola
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Graham Keeley and Jorge Otaola

BARCELONA (Reuters) -An Argentine judge investigating cases stemming from the Franco dictatorship in Spain has indicted a former Spanish minister on four counts of homicide, according to court papers seen by Reuters on Saturday.

Judge Maria Servini de Cuba, sitting in Buenos Aires, issued the ruling against Rodolfo Martin Villa, 87, interior minister between 1976 and 1979.

The judge wrote that she considered Martin Villa "the prima facie perpetrator criminally responsible for the crime of aggravated homicide, repeated on at least four occasions, of which Pedro María Martínez Ocio, Romualdo Barroso Chaparro, Francisco Aznar Clemente and Germán Rodríguez Saíz were victims".

Martin Villa told the Spanish newspaper ABC: "I am calm. I will appeal."

Spain passed an amnesty law in 1977 that pardoned crimes committed by the Franco dictatorship.

Hundreds of Spaniards have tried to get around this by turning to an Argentine court, under the principle of universal justice, to address crimes committed against them and their families during General Francisco Franco's 36-year right-wing dictatorship.

Judge Servini wrote that Martin Villa had played a key role in the repressive structures of the dictatorship, which continued in the years immediately after Franco's death in 1975.

"It is great news for the victims, who have been claiming for many years," said Máximo Castex, a lawyer for the relatives of the victims.

The judge ordered Martin Villa, who lives in Madrid, to be detained but said it was unlikely to happen.

Fernando Goldaracena, the ex-minister's lawyer, did not reply to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Christina Fincher and Kevin Liffey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alan Hawkshaw: Grange Hill and Countdown composer dies aged 84

    As well as his TV career, Alan Hawkshaw was in the Shadows and toured with the Rolling Stones.

  • France's Macron calls 1961 massacre of Algerians an 'unforgivable crime'

    Emmanuel Macron on Saturday denounced as an "unforgivable crime" a bloody crackdown on Algerian protesters by police in Paris 60 years ago, the strongest recognition by a French president of a massacre in which many bodies were thrown into the River Seine. On Oct. 17, 1961, under the orders of then Paris police chief Maurice Papon, police attacked a demonstration by 25,000 pro-National Liberation Front (FLN) Algerians protesting against a curfew imposed on Algerians. The march was repressed "brutally, violently and in blood", Macron's office said in a statement, adding that some 12,000 Algerians were arrested, many were wounded and dozens killed.

  • Biden White House weighs executive orders for police reform amid Floyd bill collapse in Congress

    Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump reached out to theGrio Saturday morning to provide details about the White House meeting between […] The post Biden White House weighs executive orders for police reform amid Floyd bill collapse in Congress appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Morgan Stanley Stock Is Downgraded. This Analyst Says It’s About the Valuation.

    Morgan Stanley is downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC with the price target maintained at $97.

  • Iran court upholds jail term for UK-Iranian aid worker, lawyer says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An Iranian appeals court has upheld a one-year prison term for British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on security offences, her lawyer was quoted by an Iranian news website as saying on Saturday. "The appeals court has approved the lower court's verdict without holding a hearing," attorney Hojjat Kermani told the Emtedad website. In April, an Iranian court sentenced Zaghari-Ratcliffe to a new term in jail on charges of propaganda against Iran's ruling system, just a month after she finished a prior five-year sentence.

  • Building a foundation, A-Rod and Lore watch Wolves play for first time

    NEW YORK — Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez took in the Timberwolves' preseason finale Thursday night from a suite at Barclays Center that featured several people and plenty to eat and drink. It was the first time the prospective controlling owners of the Wolves watched the team's game together, but it won't be close to the last, Rodriguez said. "I think you'll be surprised at how many times ...

  • UPDATE 5-Second J&J COVID-19 shot gets expert backing; FDA is looking at lowering age for Pfizer booster

    Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday unanimously recommended the agency authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for all recipients of the one-dose inoculation. The agency is also considering lowering the recommended age for booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to people as young as 40, FDA official Dr. Peter Marks told the advisory panel. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed the shots for all J&J recipients aged 18 and older at least two months after their first dose.

  • Mom Walked Kindergartner to Bus Stop and Never Saw Her Again

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy of Connie Chavis/ Cecil ArdWhen Connie Chavis and her 5-year-old daughter picked out clothes for kindergarten on a cold January morning back in 1998, they took great care to choose bright colors: lots of green, splashes of pink.The outfit was as peppy and upbeat as little Brittany Locklear herself.Neither of them could have guessed, as the kindergartener pulled on each leg of her green overalls, that within a few short hours those same over

  • Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole

    Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, corrections officials said on Saturday. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement. Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 1994 for luring Derrick Robie into woods near the younger boy's home and striking his head with a rock.

  • ‘Vampire’ Serial Child Killer Who Escaped From Prison Is Beaten to Death by Vigilantes

    DCI KenyaA man described by Kenyan authorities as a “bloodthirsty vampire” who allegedly killed at least ten children, in some cases by sucking blood from their veins and leaving them to die, has been lynched by a furious mob.The case of Masten Milimo Wanjala, 20, came to its grim conclusion Friday, two days after the alleged child-killer escaped from custody hours before a court appearance over the murders of 12 and 13-year-old children. He was arrested in July over the disappearance of two kid

  • ‘Shut Your Mouth, Boy’: Philly Cop Placed on Administrative Leave After Year Old Video Goes Viral, Exposing Officer Taunting Young Black Man

    A Philadelphia police officer has been placed on administrative duty and an investigation has been launched after a video, that has since gone viral, resurfaced […]

  • This Is What Happens When Your Rapist Dies In Prison

    "As a child, you practiced hiding in your attic for when the rapist comes back, because you’ve always been sure he would come back. He said so."

  • Lazy crane operators making $250,000 a year exacerbating port crisis, truckers say

    LONG BEACH, California — Crane operators who belong to a powerful union and earn up to $250,000 a year transferring containers from ships to trucks are worsening the supply chain crisis that threatens Christmas by goofing off on the job, frustrated truckers told the Washington Examiner.

  • State Police Major Crime Unit investigating incident in Merrimack

    A major police investigation was underway Friday afternoon in Merrimack.

  • Murdaugh Hospital Records Deepen Mystery of Botched Shooting of South Carolina Lawyer

    Orange County Corrections/Hampton County Detention Center Already under a microscope after the brutal June murder of his wife and son, South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh made national headlines over Labor Day weekend after making an emergency call to authorities to claim an unknown truck driver shot him in the head while he was fixing his car on a remote backcountry road.For days after the incident that sent Murdaugh to the hospital—and swiftly thereafter to an out-of-state rehab facility—the L

  • There was $100K in the car when police pulled them over. There was no crime — but they took it.

    A Vietnamese immigrant and his business partner are fighting to get back more than $100,000 seized by Oklahoma police who allege that it was drug money.

  • Vietnamese woman dragged and physically forced to take COVID-19 test by authorities to sue

    A Vietnamese woman will file a lawsuit against the Vietnamese government after she was physically forced by authorities to take a COVID-19 test. What happened: On Sept. 28 in the city of Thuan An, police broke into the woman’s house and forced her to take a COVID-19 test, reported Radio Free Asia. Authorities cut the lock on the door of Hoang Thi Phuong Lan’s apartment and dragged her to a testing site outside of the building.

  • A venomous trend? Indian man gets life sentence for killing his wife with a cobra

    A man in India has been handed a double life sentence for murdering his wife with an unorthodox weapon: a highly venomous cobra.

  • 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at NASCAR-themed nightspot near Charlotte Motor Speedway

    Police said an altercation in a popular NASCAR-themed bar near the speedway led to the shooting outside.

  • SUV of Ohio mom, 2 kids missing since 2002 found in river

    Search crews pulled from the Ohio River in Indiana an SUV that belonged to an Ohio mother missing since 2002 along with her two young children, authorities said Friday. Side sonar scan technology led divers to the 1997 Nissan Pathfinder Thursday near Aurora in southeastern Indiana, Indiana State Police said Friday in a news release. The vehicle was registered to Stephanie Van Nguyen, who in 2002 disappeared with her 4-year-old daughter, Kristina, and 3-year-old son, John.