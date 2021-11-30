Judge will inspect files against Trustee Teising and release any pertinent documents

Trustee Jennifer Teising reacts while holding up her phone during a meeting of the Wabash Township board, Friday, June 25, 2021 in West Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe Superior 5 Judge Kristen McVey will review the Indiana State Police files on the investigation of Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising, and if she comes across any pertinent documents for the defense or state, she'll release it to both parties.

The Constitution allows defendants to confront their accusers, which includes the disclosure of all evidence the prosecutors might bring against a defendant at trial.

Teising is now less than two weeks away from the start of her bench trial on 21 felony indictments of theft for receiving her township paycheck while allegedly residing outside of Wabash Township.

Teising's attorney, Karen Celestino-Horseman, filed motions seeking memos, notes and inter-departmental communications about the investigation of whether Teising resides in the township, as required by law.

Prosecutors contend that much of what Teising's attorney requested has either been provided to her or is work product, which is exempt from being released to defense attorneys and will not be evidence in Teising's trial on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.

Tuesday morning's hearing was to resolve Celestino-Horseman's concerns that Teising has received all of the evidence to which she is entitled.

Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Natasha Corbett and Celestino-Horseman agreed during the hearing that notes and communications between the prosecutor's office and the state police could not be released to the defense.

They also agreed that evidence and documents from the grand jury proceedings are out of bounds.

But Celestino-Horseman said she wants to make sure she has all of the documents needed for Teising's defense.

To make sure that Teising receives all of the documents she's entitled to — while also protecting prosecutor's right to protect confidential work product — McVey will go through the file.

If McVey decides content in the state police files merit releasing, she'll provide it Monday to Celestino-Horseman and Corbett, both of whom will be taking sworn testimony from witnesses in the case on that day.

On May 12, a grand jury indicted Teising on 20 felony charges of theft for cashing her paycheck while not residing inside the township, as required by law between June 2020 and March 2021.

In July, the grand jury indicted her on an additional count of theft for receiving her paychecks between April through June 2021.

Teising sold her West Lafayette house in June 2020. She claimed to reside at 132 Knox Drive in West Lafayette, but neighbors told the Journal & Courier in December 2020 that Teising did not stay there.

Teising unwittingly gave permission to a J&C source to track her phone, and that source said Teising lived in her travel trailer in Anderson during much of the summer in 2020.

Teising had township legal documents forwarded to the Anderson address.

Later in the summer, Teising stayed at a rural farmhouse in Sheffield Township. That house is owned by Democratic Tippecanoe County Councilwoman Lisa Dullum, who said she allowed Teising to stay there so they could visit.

A USA Today Network photographer on assignment by the Journal & Courier found Teising on Dec. 22, 2020, living in her travel trailer in Panama City Beach, Florida. The J&C source said Teising's phone pinged to that address since late October 2020.

Ron Wilkins

