Judge intends to sentence Kraynak to 15 years

Feb. 24—WILLIAMSPORT — U.S. Judge Matthew Brann said he accepted a plea deal for Dr. Raymond Kraynak and will sentence him on March 4 to 15 years in prison.

The letter, filed in federal court on Wednesday and addressed to U.S. Attorney William Behe and U.S. Public Defender Thomas Thornton, comes nine days before Kraynak, 64, of Mount Carmel, is scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. March 4 in the federal courthouse, Williamsport, and less than a week after Kraynak filed a request to withdraw his guilty plea to 12 felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of prescription drugs. The letter does not acknowledge Kraynak's motion to withdraw.

"I will sentence the defendant to an imprisonment term of 15 years, consisting of prison terms of 15 years on each Counts 1-12 to be served concurrently with each other, a fine in the amount that I shall determine, a supervised release term in an amount that I shall determine, and special assessments of $1,200, consisting of an assessment of $100 on each Counts 1-12, as delineated in this binding agreement at the time of sentencing currently scheduled for March 4, 2022," Brann wrote.

Kraynak unexpectedly pleaded guilty in September after 10 days of trial. The plea came the morning the defense was set to begin its case. Kraynak filed the motion to withdraw on Friday without the aid of Thorton, who told him he would not be able to represent him.

Some of the reasons for the filing of this motion to withdraw are, according to the defense motion, Kraynak is innocent, counsel was ineffective, new evidence has been found, Kraynak felt pressured into accepting the plea agreement, various constitutional issues occurred ruing the trial that were detrimental to the case and defense counsel failed to introduce exonerating evidence.

Federal agents arrested the now-suspended doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. The indictment stated Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017, and was responsible for the deaths of five patients: Rosalie Carls, 43, of Frackville; Andrew R. Kelley, 48, of Mahanoy City; Debra F. Horan, 56, of Elysburg; Mary Anne Langton, 55, of Mount Carmel, and Catherine Schrantz, 35, of Hellertown.

The remainder of the charges — five felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two felony counts of maintaining drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin — were dropped. While Kraynak did not plead guilty to the illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, the former doctor acknowledged his prescribing practices resulted in the death of his patients, according to the plea deal.

In addition to Carls, Kelley, Horan, Langton and Schrantz, seven other patients died: Donna Bynum, 36, of Mount Carmel; Wanda Ebright, 34, of Mount Carmel; Francis Gaughan, 47, of Lost Creek; Randy Wiest, 50, of Coal Township; Faith Herring, 42, of Atlas; Teresa Madonna, 49, of Schuylkill Haven; and Jessica Slaby, 38, of Coal Township. The government did not charge Kraynak in these seven deaths, but all 12 were listed in the indictment in relation to the illegal distribution charges.

Kraynak remains free on $500,000 bail until the sentencing date.