Judge, investigators say Haitian prime minister involved in president's assassination

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ariel Henry
    Haitian politician and neurosurgeon
  • Jovenel Moïse
    Businessman and former president of the Republic of Haiti


Investigators and a judge allege that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry was involved in the July assassination of the country's president, Jovenel Moïse.

Moïse was assassinated in July in his home, where he was shot a dozen times and killed. His wife, Martine Moïse, was also shot during the attack but survived.

Haitian authorities said former Haitian anti-corruption official Joseph Felix Badio was in charge of the group of over two dozen men who carried out the shooting, according to CNN.

Investigators were tipped off that Badio, who was by then on the run, was set to meet with Henry in September, according to CNN.

By that time, the two men had already met twice in-person since Moïse's death and investigators had suspected for weeks that Henry was involved in the assassination, according to investigators, per the network. Believing the upcoming meeting would help connect the prime minister to the crime, investigators planned to arrest both men following the event.

But word of the planned raid leaked, investigators told CNN, and the meeting ultimately did not take place.

"Henry is at the center of everything," an investigator said to CNN. "All he has done since taking over as PM is obstruct (the investigation) and f**k us over."

Multiple law enforcement sources, who were not identified for security reasons, told the network that Henry was allegedly involved both in planning the assassination and in covering it up.

Judge Garry Orélien, who was overseeing the case until recently, made similar accusations in a recording from the fall of 2021.

"Ariel [Henry] is connected and friends with the mastermind of the assassination. They planned it with him. Ariel is a prime suspect of Jovenel Moïse's assassination, and he knows it," Orélien said, according to CNN, which obtained the recording.

Though Henry promised to seek justice for the former president's murder, none of the more than 40 suspects detained in Haiti has been formally charged.

"Nothing. Absolutely nothing. No political maneuver, no media campaign, no distraction can deter me from this goal to bring justice for President Moïse," Henry said at the United Nations General Assembly in September of his supposed pursuit of justice for the slain president.

Two suspects, Mario Antonio Palacios and Rodolphe Jaar, were arrested and charged in the U.S. last month in connection with the assassination.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Haiti's Henry urges elections amid calls for transition government

    Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Monday called for renewed efforts to organize elections in the Caribbean nation as his adversaries push for the creation of a transition government to tackle escalating gang violence. Henry's critics say he no longer has legitimacy as a leader because Monday marks the end of the term of President Jovenel Moise, who designated him prime minister shortly before his July assassination that created a political vacuum. Henry's allies say the prime minister can only be removed by parliament, which is not functioning because legislators' terms have expired.

  • Biden: It ‘would be wise’ for Americans to leave Ukraine

    President Joe Biden said Monday “it would be wise” for Americans other than essential diplomats to leave Ukraine amid the Russian military threat.

  • Nicaragua to take over six universities seen as critical of Ortega

    Nicaraguan lawmakers loyal to President Daniel Ortega on Monday passed legislation allowing the state to take over six universities the government effectively shut down last week, in a move critics say entrench authoritarianism. The private universities include the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua, the hotbed of student anti-government demonstrations in 2018. Students and colleges played a key role in the 2018 nationwide protests that at one point threatened to bring down Ortega's government.

  • Akron woman accused in mother's stabbing death pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

    Sydney Powell, who is accused in her mother's fatal stabbing, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

  • Belarus leader downplays possible deployment to Syria

    Belarus' authoritarian president said Tuesday he has no intention of sending troops to Syria to serve alongside Russian forces in the country but held the door open for a potential deployment of military medics there. President Alexander Lukashenko's comment followed the publication of a draft agreement between Russia and Belarus that envisages the deployment of up to 200 Belarusian military personnel to Syria.

  • LeBron James reacts to Dejounte Murray making 2022 NBA All-Star game

    LeBron James reacted to San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray making the 2022 NBA All-Star game as an injury replacement.

  • 17 Hysterical Kids Who Gave Their Parents A Run For Their Money With Their Brilliance

    They were not expecting this kind of genius.View Entire Post ›

  • Russia, Ukraine committed to Minsk accords: Macron

    French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday (February 8) he believes steps can be taken to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis, and called on all sides to stay calm.In a high-profile bid to act as a mediator, Macron shuttled from Moscow's talks with President Vladimir Putin on Monday (February 7), to Kyiv to hold talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.He had no breakthroughs to announce.His office rowed back on Tuesday after an official said overnight that Putin had promised Macron Russia would not stage military maneuvers near Ukraine for the time being.But the French president said he thought his talks had helped prevent the crisis from escalating further.He said both Putin and Zelenskiy were committed to the Minsk accords - a 2014 peace deal signed in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea. "The Minsk accords are also the best protection of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Based on the commitment of the two sides, Russian and Ukrainian, we now have the possibility of advancing negotiations."Zelenskiy made clear, however, he was skeptical of any assurances Macron may have received from Putin."Generally, I don't quite trust words. That's why I think that every politician can show his or her openness by concrete deeds. In our case, those are steps towards de-escalation. In order to do this - as I understand, this person is open - this person has every possibility."Western countries led by the United States fear Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.Moscow has denied plans for an attack, but said it could take ‘unspecified military measures’ unless specific security demands are met - including a promise from NATO never to admit Ukraine.While Western countries have stood together to back Ukraine, they disagree about the likelihood of war. French officials have suggested they think Washington has overstated the threat.And Kyiv itself has also played down the likelihood of a large-scale invasion. Whatever Moscow's true aims, Western countries say they cannot safely assume the crisis will end without war unless Russia pulls back its troops.

  • Republican who ousted Sanford making another run at SC seat

    Katie Arrington — the South Carolina Republican who ousted Rep. Mark Sanford in a 2018 GOP primary, only to lose in the general election — is now mounting a primary challenge to the seat's current occupant, saying Tuesday she's hopeful she'll again secure backing from Donald Trump. “I don't make the same mistake twice,” Arrington told The Associated Press on Tuesday, announcing her primary challenge of first-term Republican Rep. Nancy Mace. Sanford's primary loss in 2018 was his first-ever electoral loss after two stints in Congress and eight years as South Carolina's governor.

  • Middletown man sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for 'worst case' of child neglect

    Albert Dunkowski, 54, will spend up to 21 years in prison for what one doctor called the "worst case" of child neglect he had ever seen.

  • Jennifer Crumbley Facebook messaged "my son ruined so many lives today" to a friend after the Oxford school shooting

    A friend of Jennifer Crumbley who testified during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday said Jennifer Crumbley was concerned her son may be suicidal.

  • Scott Peterson juror to be granted immunity if she pleads the Fifth

    Also discussed was whether a book co-authored by Richelle Nice, letters she wrote to Scott Peterson or things she said, all after the trial, could be offered as evidence.

  • Suspect at-large after deadly Uptown Dallas shooting

    People who live in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas say they are getting tired of rising violent crime in their expensive neighborhood. Dallas police are investigating another shooting and murder from overnight. It happened right around the time bars and nightclubs in the area close at 2 a.m.

  • Woman falls to her death from rising drawbridge in downtown West Palm Beach, Florida

    Authorities closed the Royal Park Bridge linking Palm Beach to downtown West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon after a cyclist fell to her death.

  • Notorious Serial Killer Says He’s Also Behind Mystery Murder of Mom and Daughter

    Russell Family HandoutA notorious serial killer who is already serving a life sentence now says he also hammered to death a mom and one young daughter—and severely injured another daughter—while they were walking home from swimming on a summer day in July 1996. Their bodies were found alongside the family dog Lucy, who had also been mercilessly beaten to death in a field in rural England.Levi Bellfield, who has been convicted of the murders of three other people including Milly Dowler, 13, has w

  • Police update on deadly shooting at Richland Fred Meyer

    Authorities are searching for a man who opened fire Monday at a grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another.

  • A Second Defendant In The Alleged Plot To Kidnap Michigan's Governor Has Flipped

    Kaleb Franks has agreed to plead guilty to kidnapping conspiracy and to testify that there was no FBI entrapment in the case.View Entire Post ›

  • Woman arrested after dead child found inside southeast OKC home by police

    The seventh known homicide in Oklahoma City for 2022 involved a woman and a child in the southeastern part of the metro.

  • DPS seizes more than 26 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop near Casa Grande; woman arrested

    The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a trooper stopped 22-year-old Glenda Gaxiola-Gracia on Interstate 8 near Casa Grande last month and found more than 26 pounds of cocaine inside her car. Gaxiola-Carcia was arrested and is accused of several charges, including possessing and transporting drugs for sale.

  • Ginni and Clarence Thomas draw questions about Supreme Court ethics

    Clarence Thomas, the U.S. Supreme Court's most senior justice, long celebrated by conservatives and reviled by liberals, is facing renewed scrutiny for potential conflicts of interest as he helms the court's newly empowered conservative majority and as public opinion of the court slumps to a historic low. Independent ethics watchdogs have raised new questions about the activism of Clarence Thomas' wife of 34 years, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a longtime political consultant who lobbies for some of the same conservative causes -- around abortion, gun rights and religious freedom -- that are before the high court. A New Yorker magazine report last month documented a web of associations between Ginni Thomas and "conservative pressure groups that have either been involved in cases before the Court or have had members engaged in such cases."