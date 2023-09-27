Judge issues $5,000 bond for suspect in Augusta County dog killing

STAUNTON — An Augusta County man jailed for more than a week after being accused of shooting and killing his neighbor's service dog was given a $5,000 bond Tuesday in circuit court.

Louis E. Davis Jr., 67, was in Augusta County Circuit Court on a bond appeal after previously being denied bond at an earlier hearing last week in general district court. He is facing charges of felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.

Davis is accused of killing his neighbor's dog, a Husky, with a large-caliber revolver the morning of Sept. 15, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. The shooting took place in the 200 block of Rip Rap Road near Waynesboro.

In court Wednesday, testimony showed that deputies questioned Davis at his home, where he has lived for 35 years. Sgt. Mike Roane of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office said Davis told him he wasn't initially sure if he shot a dog or coyote. According to Roane, Davis also claimed he wasn't shooting at the animal and said the bullet ricocheted some 30 yards off the ground and struck the canine, a service dog for Davis' 27-year-old neighbor.

Roane said there was no evidence that a bullet hit the ground, and he said Davis eventually changed his story and admitted knowing it was a dog that he shot while at the top of his driveway. The dog's body was found in the street off of Davis' property, and Roane said there were no signs it had been on his land.

The dog was shot in the spine, an earlier press release said, and was pronounced dead when it arrived at an animal hospital.

During Tuesday's hearing, several family members testified on Davis' behalf. Evidence showed that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and his wife said it was a result of him finding their son dead in his bedroom 12 years ago.

"It affected him very, very much," said Theresa Davis, his wife of 45 years. "He completely changed."

Davis, a retiree who cares for his ailing wife, stopped hunting and became more withdrawn following his son's death, according to testimony.

However, another neighbor testified she's been harassed by Davis and his wife, and claimed they've blocked her from getting into her driveway, fired weapons on their property allegedly to intimidate her, and threatened her dogs.

Davis' record is scant. Testimony showed he was convicted of misdemeanor assault in 1989 and reckless driving in 2017.

Circuit Judge Paul Dryer issued a $5,000 bond and ordered that Davis can stay at his daughter's home while awaiting trial if he posts bond.

As of late-Monday afternoon, Davis was still at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County man accused of killing dog gets bond