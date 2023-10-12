Judge issues bench warrant for Carbon County man

Oct. 12—WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Cletus William Mumie when he failed to appear to be sentence on a child corruption charge Thursday.

State police at Hazleton charged Mumie, 39, of Tresckow, Carbon County, in May 2022, for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a girl in 2013 and 2014.

Mumie was 30 and the girl was 15 who gave birth to a girl in 2014, according to court records.

The girl told state police investigators she met Mumie at a mutual friend's house in Foster Township and engaged in sexual relations at least 10 times, court records say.

Mumie admitted to the relationship with the girl when he was interviewed by investigators.

In a negotiated plea agreement with prosecutors, Mumie pled guilty to corruption of minors on Dec. 12.

Prosecutors withdrew a charge of statutory sexual assault against Mumie.

Mumie, who was free on $50,000 unsecured bail, failed to appear at his sentencing hearing resulting in Vough issuing a bench warrant for his arrest.