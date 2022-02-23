Judge issues preliminary injunction, forbids EMU's Delta Tau Delta from throwing parties

Eastern Michigan University's Delta Tau Delta fraternity must stop throwing parties immediately amid numerous sexual assault allegations against members.

Washtenaw County officials are suing the fraternity at Eastern Michigan University, and Judge Timothy Connors granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday afternoon. He said the frat "created and maintained" nuisance conditions of an "environment conducive to sexual assault that has engendered fear in the community."

"I don't think there's an adequate remedy at law for rape," Connors said. "I don't think that a criminal conviction or any amount of money can ever take away the harm that is caused from a rape."

Connors said no alcohol is allowed at a DTD facility, regardless of age, and there may be no more than five guests at any DTD-controlled property, including the fraternity house, annex houses and any location where more than four fraternity members live.

The lawsuit, filed by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office and the city of Ypsilanti in January, claims the group throws dangerous, alcohol-fueled parties despite 15 reported sexual assaults in recent years connected to the Greek Life entity at such gatherings.

Todd Pierce-Ryan, who spoke for the Washtenaw County prosecutor, told the court the frat has a history of using alcohol as a "purposeful tool of sexual assault" and has a reputation for being dangerous in the community.

"This is not some case against theoretical harms, this is a case involving an extensive history of sexual assaults,” Pierce-Ryan said.

Only 20% of sexual assault cases are reported nationwide, Pierce-Ryan said, so the number of alleged sexual assaults perpetrated by fraternity members is likely even higher.

Delta Tau Delta's attorney Brian Morley argued there was no basis for a preliminary injunction. All fraternity members complete sexual assault prevention training and a sober monitor in a neon shirt is required at all parties, he noted.

Morley previously said it’s an “impermissible leap” to say criminal acts by certain drunk college kids mean an entire fraternity is a danger to society.

The lawsuit filed this year by Washtenaw County officials alleges:

That Delta Tau Delta members attempted to cover up sexual assaults and protected serial predators; failed to report or stop numerous assaults they witnessed, and intimidated and threatened victims at times to keep them from coming forward.

That 12 of the 15 reported sexual assaults took place on fraternity property or fraternity-associated property, such as an annex.

That all but one of the sexual assaults occurred following fraternity-sponsored parties, and that one involved a Delta Tau Delta member and a sorority event. Also, all the incidents involved excessive alcohol consumption.

The reported assaults and harassment included:

A fall 2021 incident in which an 18-year-old was reported to have been repeatedly sexually assaulted in a parking lot after an alcohol-fueled party at the fraternity house

At least four sexual assaults by members in which fellow members were witnesses and failed to intervene.

A Jan. 16, 2015, reported sexual assault by an 18-year-old fraternity brother on an 18-year-old woman in an EMU dorm room after alcohol was consumed at a fraternity annex gathering. A different fraternity brother later went to the woman’s dorm room and told her she would ruin her attacker’s future if she reported it, officials said in the lawsuit.

A 17-year-old fraternity brother’s physical assault on a 19-year-old woman in 2015 after she said she would tell people about an incident the night before, after a party, in which a different brother, 20, sent her unsolicited photos of his genitals.

A 19-year-old Delta Tau Delta member sexually harassed, assaulted, committed indecent exposure and urinated on a 19-year-old woman on a bus after a Dec. 9, 2016, sorority formal. Another fraternity brother witnessed it and failed to intervene.

The local lawsuit comes amid a Free Press investigation into a slew of sexual assaults reported at the school since 2014. Criminal charges have been filed against multiple former students — including a number of Greek Life members — and federal lawsuits have been filed by 24 people against EMU and several Greek Life entities.

Delta Tau Delta in December agreed to a settlement in the federal cases with eight women, one of whom had not yet joined the cases, said the women’s attorney. Details of the settlement were not released.

Current fraternity president Derek Koester spoke about Delta Tau Delta's four core principles: truth, courage, faith and power. He said that courage is "about having the courage to do what's right," even if it's hard.

Connors told Koester it is up to him to change the fraternity for the better.

"You now as president have a responsibility to turn around the relationship your fraternity has in the community that you live in, in the university that you're a part of, this is your responsibility. You've got a big road ahead of you because of the actions from those behind you."

A pretrial hearing has been set for March 17.

